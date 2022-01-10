Top 10 Best electric sports cars 2022

You might wonder what, in this relatively new world of high-performance motoring, enthusiasts with bottomless pockets should set their sights on.

Wonder no more, because here are our 10 favourite ultra-EVs, ranging from historic conversions to cutting-edge hypercars to simply very well-sorted driver’s cars that don’t actually break the bank. There's even the odd off-roader in this list, too.

Of course, the scenery in this portion of the car world is constantly shifting. Some of these cars you can drive today, while others are only currently available to order. One or two might be even a little further away than that, but they’ve all got potential – realised or otherwise – and give us something to get excited about.

Top 10 Best Electric Sports cars

Porsche has hit the electric car market with exactly the sort of impact you’d hope that an industry powerhouse of its stature might make.

The Taycan is a four-door fast grand tourer that’s slightly smaller than the company’s existing Panamera model but is certainly not the lesser car of the two. In fact, it’s no stretch to say that Porsche has infused its first electric car with all the hallmarks of its best mid-engined efforts, and the Taycan possesses fine body control, rare balance, superbly calibrated operating controls and palpable steering precision. That the car rides extremely well on its air suspension only adds to its appeal and was a key factor in our decision to award the Taycan the full five stars after an exhaustive road test.

There are now several models in the range, although the best elements of the package are evident even in the 532bhp 4S, which despite its entry-level status is still supercar-grade accelerative. The top-ranking Turbo S musters 751bhp, costs almost £140,000 and is surely one of the quickest real-world cars on the planet.

The first electric car to wear Audi’s RS initials is, deep down, the Porsche Taycan in a different suit. It uses the same powerful electric motors – one per axle – and the same three-chamber air suspension and, of course, the underlying architecture is shared. As such, the battery pack is also carried over, so when the car’s WLTP range is confirmed, expect 250 miles with the potential for 350kW ultra-rapid charging.

What this all means is that, firstly, the RS E-tron is enormously quick. When it goes on sale in 2021, the flagship version will develop 612lb ft and 637bhp and will accelerate to 62mph in comfortably less than 3.5sec.

Having driven prototypes, we also know the RS E-tron handles well, albeit not with quite the same level of panache and engagement as its cousin, particularly in terms of steering. You can also expect the car to have a more relaxed gait than the Taycan, and be slightly better suited to longer drives, at the expensive of some B-road agility.