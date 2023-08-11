BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Top 10 best hybrid company cars
UP NEXT
Hydrogen could still fuel the future of the combustion engine

Top 10 best hybrid company cars

Company car drivers looking to slash their bills and begin their electrified journey need look no further than these hybrids
James Disdale
News
2 mins read
19 July 2024

If you’re lucky enough to be offered a new set of wheels with your job, then these are the best hybrid company cars you should be considering.

We’ve run the rule over the latest crop of petrol-electric contenders to uncover the best options for user-choosers looking to mix business with pleasure, as well as save a few quid on their tax bill.

Of course, fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids are the best for saving large chunks of cash, but not all drivers can plug-in to charge, either at work or home. Yet fleet managers are still keen to cut CO2 emissions and slash fuel bills - which is where traditional hybrids come in. Offering the flexibility and ease of use of a traditional ICE car but with the benefits of electrification, these machines are the perfect compromise for high-mileage company car drivers.

Autocar Company Cars

View all company car news, advice and reviews

For this list we’ve concentrated on both ‘self-charging’ and mild hybrids. The former usually have a bigger battery and the ability, for short periods at least, to drive in a ‘full EV’ mode thanks to their more powerful electric motors. In the latter, there’s usually a much smaller combined starter-generator unit that can give the petrol engine a boost of acceleration as well recover lost energy and feed it back into the battery when coasting or braking. 

More importantly, this set-up helps lower CO2 emissions, which means a more beneficial benefit-in-kind (BIK) rating. It’s this figure that dictates how much a company car driver’s salary will be taxed each month for the pleasure of using their car, so the lower the better.

What’s more, we’ve stuck to the sort of models that best fulfil the traditional company car role of combining business during the week with family-friendly versatility at the weekend.

The best hybrid company cars

1. Skoda Superb

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE Technology

If you're looking for a company car that does exactly what it says on the tin (well, the bootlid), then step forward the Skoda Superb. Handsome, spacious, lavishly equipped, great value and good to drive, the big Czech machine is as much a hit with user-choosers as it is with fleet managers. 

A recent update has smartened up the looks and given the vast interior an upmarket upgrade, but under the more aerodynamically slippery skin it retains the familiar MQB Evo platform. There’s a choice of traditional ICE powertrains, plus a plug-in petrol-electric option, but it’s the mild-hybrid 1.5-litre TSI e-TEC that’s the pick of the bunch. 

The smooth and refined unit is brisk rather than quick, but combines with the Superb’s poised handling and pliant ride to deliver a satisfying steer. In SE Technology guises it promises 54.1mpg, emits just 119g/km of CO2 and is rated at 28% BiK.

Read our Skoda Superb review

Save money on a Skoda Superb with What Car?
Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Kia Sorento 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Sorento
7
Kia Sorento
01 Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 front corner
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
skoda superb hatch review 2024 01 front tracking

Skoda Superb

Stalwart executive car and load-lugger sticks with successful convention for its fourth generation

Read our review
Back to top

2. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Mercedes-Benz C200 AMG Line

When it comes to the corporate car park pecking order, the kudos of the three-pointed star takes some beating. Sure, it’s not the sharpest driving tool in the box, but the classy and cosseting C-Class still feels a cut above. 

Lurking behind the C200’s imposing grille is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s boosted by a 19bhp electric motor for a total of 201bhp. 

That looks modest on paper, but it results in a 155mph top speed and 0-62mph time of just 5.7sec, while CO2 emissions place it in the 38% BIK bracket. It sounds strained when extended, but it's hushed the rest of the time and there’s a decent dose of mid-range urge. 

Suspension geared toward comfort delivers a plush ride, which is matched to low levels of wind and road noise. And while it lacks the handling precision of a BMW 3 Series, the rear-drive C-Class steers accurately and clings on gamely. Inside, some of the materials aren’t up to the brand’s usual high standards, but it looks great and there’s decent space and plenty of kit. 

Read our Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

Save money on a Mercedes C-Class with What Car?

3. Honda Civic

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Honda Civic 2.0 i-MMD e:HEV Advance

For most of us with 99-octane unleaded running through our veins, the Type R is the only Honda Civic worth thinking about. However, you ignore the standard car at your peril, because it’s one of the most capable compact hatches money can buy (or salary sacrificed for, in the case of company car users).

For starters, its clever 181bhp hybrid system delivers the response, punch and smoothness of an EV with the everyday usability of an ICE. Then there’s the chassis, which combines with nicely weighted and accurate steering to serve up poised and agile handling. It rides well too and refinement is strong, which is important when you’re racking up motorway miles on all those long-haul appointments.

In a world of SUVs, it feels good to sit nice and low in the Civic’s cabin, which packs a suitably premium vibe thanks to its decent-quality materials and smart design. It’s also remarkably roomy, while the boot features a large hatchback opening and a 410-litre capacity - more than enough for all those sales samples. As for the bottom line, the Honda claims up to 60.1mpg at the pumps and the car falls into the 26% BIK bracket.

Read our Honda Civic review

Save money on a Honda Civic with What Car?
Advertisement
Back to top

4. Toyota Corolla

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-i Design Hybrid

Following a very similar template to the Honda Civic, the Toyota Corolla is a family hatch that combines decent driving dynamics with level-headed practicality and refreshingly affordable running costs.

Like all of Toyota’s latest generation of cars, the Corolla is based on the brand’s TNGA (Toyota Next Generation Architecture) platform. Developed with more ‘enthusiastic’ European driving tastes in mind, it has helped turn the Toyota from dull to dynamic. Crisp handling allows you to pick your way quickly and accurately down twisting back roads. 

It rides with deft compliance too and serves up decent refinement. This is helped by its carefully finessed hybrid powertrain, which combines with Toyota’s clever epicyclic power-splitter transmission (it’s like a CVT, but not) to dispense eager and linear acceleration, especially in more muscular 193bhp 2.0-litre form, which can crack 0-62mph in 7.4sec. There’s also a 1.8-litre, which is slower but no more efficient. 

Speaking of which, with fuel returns in excess of 60mpg and CO2 emissions of as low as 98g/km (that’ll be a BIK rating of 24%, thank you), the Toyota is a business-savvy choice. Factor in a generous kit count, roomy cabin and unburstable reliability, and the Corolla deserves a place on our user-chooser roll of honour.

Read our Toyota Corolla review

Save money on a Toyota Corolla with What Car?

5. Peugeot 408

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Peugeot 408 Hybrid 136 e-DSC6  Allure 

For quite a few years in the noughties, Peugeot lost its way a little. The dynamic sparkle and design flair that marked out the best of its ’80s and ’90s offerings disappeared, leaving the French firm a shadow of its former self. However, with cars such as the latest 408, it appears the lion is roaring once more.

Yes, it’s another SUV-inspired crossover, but the 408 is at least an elegant one, with sleek coupé lines that hide a classy and surprisingly accommodating interior. Quality is good, while details such as the 3D-effect instrument cluster add interest.

Another aspect that’ll grab your attention is the neat and precise handling that calls to mind the firm's finer efforts from its standard-setting dynamic heyday. It’s just a shame the ride lacks some of the typical fluidity provided by French machines in the past, with a slightly stiff-legged low-speed gait. 

And while the mild-hybrid drivetrain is smooth and efficient, it has just 134bhp at its disposable so it’s no firebrand, even if the standard six-speed auto does its best to maximise what’s available. Still a promised fuel return of up to 52.5mpg helps compensate, while a BIK rating of 27% means lower-rate earners sacrifice just £1800 over the course of a year.

Read our Peugeot 408 review

Save money on a Peugeot 408 with What Car?
Advertisement
Back to top

6. Kia Niro

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Kia Niro 1.6 GDi 3

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to the Kia Niro, which is available with either full-electric, plug-in or ‘self-charging’ hybrid power. However, for most, it’s the self-charging hybrid that delivers the best blend of usability and value, even if company car users can save more on tax with the more heavily electrified models.

Boldly redesigned a couple of years ago, the second-generation Niro exudes some distinctive kerb appeal, especially if you go for the contrasting C-pillar paint finish. Inside, it packs enough space for five and a dashboard that neatly combines the latest in TFT screens with easy-to-use physical switchgear. It feels well screwed together too, with plenty of standard kit, even in the entry-level 2 versions. 

It’s not the most exciting to drive, but the Niro is capable and composed when pushing on, even if the trade-off is a firm low-speed ride. The tried and tested hybrid drivetrain also offers unruffled progress, with more than enough performance for most daily duties, plus its 25% BIK rating is lower than many traditional hybrid models.

Read our Kia Niro review

Save money on a Kia Niro with What Car?

7. Hyundai Tucson

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Advance

Closely related to the Kia Niro, the Hyundai Tucson is an SUV that knows how to turn on the style. Recently refreshed to keep showroom interest high, the Korean machine’s distinctive looks have been left largely unchanged, which means you still won’t lose yours in the company car park.

The biggest changes have been reserved for the interior, which now takes its cues from the firm’s Ioniq 5 EV. That means there's a double-width screen ahead of the driver that houses the infotainment and instrument cluster, plus an increase in quality that helps give the Tucson a real dose of premium appeal.

Happily, the step upmarket hasn’t harmed practicality, with plenty of rear-seat space and cavernous 577-litre boot (although non-hybrid models are bigger still, at 620 litres). The cabin is comfortable too, with supportive seats and decent refinement. It all helps make the Hyundai an excellent long-haul express.

The Tucson is less at home away from the motorway, but the handling is accurate enough and there’s plenty of grip. Just don’t expect much in the way of excitement. The same goes for the petrol-electric powertrain, which delivers a decent 212bhp but is hampered by a slow-witted dual-clutch gearbox. And with CO2 emissions of 129g/km, its BIK rating of 30% is a little on the high side.

Read our Hyundai Tucson review

Save money on a Hyundai Tucson with What Car?
Advertisement
Back to top

8. Ford Focus

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost mHEV ST-Line 125PS

If ever proof were needed that the new car market has changed beyond all recognition in the past couple of decades, the Focus provides it. Once a mainstay of driveways up and down the UK, Ford’s former family favourite is now something of a niche choice and soon to be dropped from the brand’s line-up.

It’s a shame, because the Focus is a powerful reminder of just how good conventional compact hatchbacks can be. The latest version still sets the standard for driver fun, with quick steering and sharp handling that manages to raise a smile even after a tough day in the office. The dynamic masterclass extends to a supple ride and refinement strong enough to make it tolerable on extended motorway trips.

Under the bonnet is the familiar turbocharged 1.0-litre triple that’s boosted by a mild-hybrid unit to deliver either 123bhp or 153bhp, depending on the model. Both deliver eager performance and drive through a reasonably slick seven-speed automatic.

The Ford isn’t as classy inside as premium rivals, but it’s solidly built, well equipped and reasonably spacious (small boot aside). Better still, being lighter and more aerodynamic than SUV and crossover rivals means decent efficiency and a 28% BIK rating, which is lower than some self-charging hybrids.

Read our Ford Focus review

Save money on a Ford Focus with What Car?

9. BMW 5 Series

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: BMW 520i M Sport

Like Ford Focus in this list, the BMW 520i harks back to a pre-crossover era of defined classes and a clear automotive hierarchy. Yet while the Focus is being prepared for the scrapheap, the big German executive saloon is freshly launched and new from the ground up.

The latest G60-generation 5 Series isn’t as elegant as its predecessors, but there’s no denying it’s an imposing option, while its interior is typically spacious and full of rich materials. (The frustrating infotainment is the only letdown.) 

And while the BMW is a fairly big and heavy old Hector, the 520i drives with natural BMW balance and just enough rear-drive swagger. Crucially for a car that’ll be cruising motorways and fast arterials, the 5 Series offers exceptional noise isolation and comfort.

The all-electric i5 and plug-in models will be most popular with fleet managers, but this mild-hybrid version promises to be a reassuringly straightforward option. Its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol (there are no diesel 5 Series now) delivers a decent 205bhp, which is good for 0-62mph in 7.5sec, although its BIK rating of 31% means fairly high tax bills.

Read our BMW 5 Series review

Save money on a BMW 5 Series with What Car?
Advertisement
Back to top

10. Volkswagen Golf

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI Style

If there’s one thing more dependable than death and (company car) taxes, then it’s the VW Golf. Over a half a century in the making, the German hatchback remains the gold standard when it comes to compact family hatches and it continues to be relevant even in the face of increasingly popular SUVs and crossovers.

VW has still needed to keep the Golf fresh, though, and the recent 'Mk8.5' features some subtle styling updates and an interior that retains its typical classy finish and versatility but adds more intuitive infotainment. There’s even the option of a spacious estate version if the standard hatch’s boot is too small for family life.

Under the skin, the latest Golf uses the tried and tested MQB architecture, which means it retains the old car’s accurate handling and controlled ride. It’s not as fun as a Ford Focus, but it’s not far off. There’s a choice of standard petrol and diesel engines, but the mild hybrid offers a punchy 148bhp and a 29% BIK rating, which is lower than the non-electrified petrol and just a fraction higher than the diesel. Better still for keen drivers, it’s one of the few family cars still available with a manual gearbox.

Read our Volkswagen Golf review

Save money on a Volkswagen Golf with What Car?
Advertisement

James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.

used Skoda Superb cars for sale

Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI ACT SE Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,400
77,121miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda SUPERB 2.0 TDI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£26,450
10,216miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE L Executive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,490
102,750miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SportLine Plus DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,295
38,176miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SportLine Plus DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£25,490
25,120miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE Technology DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£25,698
13,115miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Skoda SUPERB 1.4 TSI IV 13kWh SE Technology DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,700
83,552miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE Technology DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,490
50,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Skoda Superb 2.0 TSI SportLine Plus DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,250
32,058miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 827 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
soldi 11 August 2023

Sister publication - What Car? - consistenly puts the Lexus NX plug-in at the top of the tree. But no mention of it here. Are your colleagues wrong?

Latest Reviews

01 Kia Sorento 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Sorento
7
Kia Sorento
01 Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 front corner
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga

View all car reviews