BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: No more Peugeot PSE models - but hot EVs possible
UP NEXT
Are humans really ready for autonomous cars?

No more Peugeot PSE models - but hot EVs possible

Peugeot's CEO is open to the idea of a road-going version of its 9X8 Hypercar
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
6 June 2024

Peugeot has chosen not to expand its high-performance PSE range beyond the hot 508, focusing instead on its drive towards full electrification.

That’s the status of the sporting brand, which stands for Peugeot Sport Engineered, according to company CEO Linda Jackson.

“To be honest we thought about [expanding the range] but then the prioritisation came into play and this is all about electrification,” she said. “The fact is we are investing, as Stellantis, €40 billion (£35bn) for electrification and Peugeot is a part of that. We will have a full electric car line-up by the end of this year where every model will have an electric version and you have to make your priorities.”

Related articles

But Jackson did not rule out a performance car built on one of the modular EV platforms used across the Stellantis group, even if nothing is in the pipeline right now. “Who knows?” she said. “There is nothing certain. I’m not going to say we are going to launch something tomorrow, so don’t get your hopes up.”

Jackson was speaking in Imola, Italy, where she was monitoring the debut of Peugeot’s heavily evolved 2024 version of its 9X8 Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship. The WEC programme is Peugeot’s sole interest in motorsport and looks set to remain so, although Jackson appeared to have an open mind to the suggestion that an all-electric Pikes Peak mountain climb racer would make sense.

That’s also the case as for whether the brand needs to create a road-going model with a direct link to the 9X8 campaign and its complex four-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain.

“I’m not sure, it’s not certain, but we could do it,” said Jackson. “Do we need that or do we need to develop the technology on a wider range of cars? That’s under debate at the moment, we have got no decision. I think you can have a disparity [between the road and the race circuit]. At the end of the day this is all about building awareness, and also engineering and durability, which you can do without necessarily having a road car. It’s an interesting debate. I’m not saying we’re not going to have one.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

skoda superb hatch review 2024 01 front tracking
Skoda Superb
9
Skoda Superb
renault rafale review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
2024 Mini Countyman front lead
Mini Countryman Electric
7
Mini Countryman Electric
lamborghini revuelto 0 2024 jh 1
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto
porsche taycan review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Peugeot 508 Sport Engieneered 2021 road test review - hero front

Peugeot 508 PSE

Peugeot returns to the sporting fold with a new division and hybrid tech. Is it a success?

Read our review
Back to top

Jackson has previously said Peugeot would be open to building a 9X8 for the road, but only if a request came from a party willing to finance it. When asked if any such request had been made, she said: “Not that I’m aware of.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Peugeot 508 PSE cars for sale

Peugeot 508 2.0 BlueHDi GT Line Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,910
49,110miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.6 11.8kWh Allure Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,398
62,509miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.6 11.8kWh GT Line Edition Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,050
49,145miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.2 PureTech GT Line Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,499
46,324miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.6 11.8kWh GT Fastback E-EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,300
68,056miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.6 11.8kWh GT Line Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,295
75,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.6 PureTech GT Line Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,495
17,164miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.6 HDi Active Euro 5 4dr
2012
£4,550
41,822miles
Diesel
Manual
4
Peugeot 508 1.2 PureTech Allure Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£25,750
780miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 138 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

skoda superb hatch review 2024 01 front tracking
Skoda Superb
9
Skoda Superb
renault rafale review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
2024 Mini Countyman front lead
Mini Countryman Electric
7
Mini Countryman Electric
lamborghini revuelto 0 2024 jh 1
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto
porsche taycan review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan

View all car reviews