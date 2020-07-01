The Land Tour: taking on the UK's best off-road courses

We’ve guided you towards Britain’s best driving roads, but the hard stuff need not be your limit for a truly satisfying driving year.
Off road is where the real challenge lies and with a range of vehicles that crave the most rutted trucks and the steepest inclines, Land Rover Experience (LRE) centres offer the most accessible way to get down and dirty. We visited six LREs in the UK to find out how.
LRE Scotland
Discovery Sport TD4 180 HSE Auto
Our adventure begins in the lush, wooded Perthshire hills just outside Dunkeld. The sky is a brilliant blue and instructor Will Cox has a spotless white Discovery Sport ready for us to sully.
Before starting, it’s worth mentioning what hardware the Discovery Sport doesn’t have. Like its Evoque cousin, there’s no low range and it only comes on coils, limiting ride height to 211mm. (Air-sprung Range Rovers clear 295mm.) And our TD4 180 doesn’t get the GKN-sourced Active Driveline that not only defaults to front drive when conditions allow but also features a tractionhunting, torque-vectoring rear e-differential.
However, it does have Land Rover’s proprietary Terrain Response (TR) system to modulate steering, throttle, gearbox, brakes and the electronic centre coupling. Its grass/gravel/snow mode best negotiates the centre’s 280 acres of woodland, with its steep, tight trails, although sand and mud-rut programmes feature, too.
StuM82
Gift
Could be a good birthday or Christmas gift for someone. Is there an upper age limit?
JimmyMac
97?
Perhaps One might like to purchace a course for HRH Duke of Edinburgh?
mpls
Paid for article by jlr?
289
@ mpls
:-) barely disguised advert as you say....plus frequent references to diesel!
In fairness, it is amazing what has been acheived through electronics to make 4x4's travel off-road on road tyres.
Unfortunately all these systems can (and will) go wrong when used for a good number of years in muddy fields and tracks....hence the archaic simplicity of older off-roaders still has attraction ....along with "giving it welly" !
Deputy
Don't get it...
It's the offroad equivalent of scuba diving in a swimming pool....
Boris9119
Fair Comparison
Pretty accurate assesment Deputy, however theres a reason people learn in a swimming pool? I have no off roading experience and this looks like a fun day out as others have said. Would make a nice gift for someone. Of course best take a Landcruiser just to be sure you finish the course.
Deputy
@boris
Agreed. Perhaps I was a little harsh. Maybe I should book a course for a Discovery driving friend of mine who refuses to park it on a flat field as she is sure it will get stuck.....
James Dene
Cheap
The reputation of a magazine, it's history and it's journalism, sold down the river and for almost nothing. As stupid as it is tragic.
FMS
James Dene wrote:
...down the river..intended pun?. Guess you won't ever be reading this particular magazine again then...
335d
The reputation of a magazine......
If James you are going to come on here snarling with disdain because of some weird stuff going on in your head, you could at least explain for the benefit of us lesser mortals what your gripe is. Do you not like Land Rover as a brand? Do you think driving off road is damaging the environment? Why do we have to guess? As things stand you come across as a bit of a drama queen.
Pages
