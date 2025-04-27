Features such as this so often open with a somewhat clichéd remark about the incongruousness of the drab surroundings from which the renowned company under the spotlight operates.

True to form, we find the headquarters of one of Britain’s best-known and most influential automotive engineering outfits nestled between the garages and warehouses of Northampton’s sprawling St James Industrial Estate.

Head to the right of Jewsons and around the Royal Mail sorting office to find the main office entrance, and then up and under the West Coast mainline and past the MOT centre for the factory itself.

This small and unassuming complex of buildings forms what could undramatically be described as the epicentre of Britain’s motorsport and performance car engineering heritage.

The history of Cosworth Engineering is so intrinsically connected with that of British sports cars that you have to wonder what today’s car world would look like had founders Mike Costin and Keith Duckworth never formed a relationship while working at Colin Chapman’s fledgling Lotus Engineering outfit in the late 1950s.

From humble beginnings in grassroots motorsport, the pair evolved their business into a leading engine supplier for top-flight motorsport series, famously creating the most successful engine in the history of Formula 1, the DFV V8.

The business would go on to put its name to some of the most revered and influential performance cars of the late 20th century: Ford's Escort and Sierra, Mercedes-Benz 190E, Audi RS4, Subaru Impreza…

The list goes on, and today the company counts in its portfolio some of the most powerful and expensive road cars currently in production: the likes of Bugatti, Aston Martin and Gordon Murray have all turned to the storied outfit for a new generation of mammoth-capacity motors.