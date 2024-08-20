BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Sierra RS500 reborn as sub-tonne, carbon-bodied showcase
UP NEXT
New MG ZS to be unveiled next week with hybrid power

Ford Sierra RS500 reborn as sub-tonne, carbon-bodied showcase

Group of British companies – including Cosworth itself – partner to reimagine legendary 1980s super-saloon
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
20 August 2024

The legendary Ford Sierra RS500 is being reborn as a carbonfibre-bodied technological tour de force, with input from Cosworth and a target weight of less than a tonne.

A group of British automotive firms have partnered to create the outlandish reimagined 1980s super-saloon, which has been dubbed the Carbon Piranha. 

Based on chassis #148 of the 500 Sierra RS500s built (hence the project's Vision148 strapline), the Carbon Piranha will "showcase bleeding-edge manufacturing and materials technology", its creators said. 

Related articles

It isn't clear what condition chassis #148 is in, but the project's website shows it covered in dust and missing some parts, suggesting it hasn't been on the road in some time. 

It will be "recycled, reimagined and rebuilt" as an outlandish, retro show car that looks to take heavy influence from old-school touring cars while subtly modernising the hot Sierra's look.

ASM Auto Recycling, based in Oxfordshire, will disassemble the car and 3D-scan every panel and component to create a digital twin, which will then in turn be used as a template for a new carbonfibre body shell, designed by London-based studio Yasid Design. 

The final car will then be built by Silverstone-based Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC), a supplier of lightweight, high-strength components to the aerospace, high-end automotive and motorsport industries. 

This company's additive manufacturing and prototyping methods will be crucial to achieving a sub-1000kg target weight - more than 210kg down on the original steel-bodied car. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Renault Symbioz front track
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Hyundai Ioniq 5N Road Test 01 front tracking
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
10
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
bmw m5 touring reartracking 1
BMW M5 Touring prototype review
BMW M5 Touring prototype review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Original engine supplier Cosworth will take the lead on rebuilding the RS500's 224bhp 2.0-litre turbo four, although there's no word yet on any plans for a boost in performance.  

Cosworth global director Nick Greenway said: “Cosworth is celebrating over 65 years, and it all started with motorsport, which led us through Ford ownership, Cossies and the aftermarket. And we know that there is a passionate fan base out there for the Cosworth brand. And what better way to celebrate a road and race icon than through the Vision148 RS500 project build?"

The creators of the Vision148 project haven't yet put a timeframe on its completion. 

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Rock Star Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2021
£11,498
5,868miles
Petrol
Manual
3
MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£11,498
10,489miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-trend Euro 6 5dr
2019
£9,498
24,498miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Y20 Bi-tone E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,498
33,408miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hs 1.5 T-GDI SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,498
8,787miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Design E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,998
8,232miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hs 1.5 T-GDI Trophy DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,998
10,460miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,998
29,046miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault KADJAR 1.3 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,998
42,962miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 20 August 2024

If they can shave 210kg of the original car weight, I don't think overhauling the engine to give more power is worth it, surely it'll be fast enough?, also just to see how much better this car is over the original car.

Latest Reviews

vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Renault Symbioz front track
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Hyundai Ioniq 5N Road Test 01 front tracking
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
10
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
bmw m5 touring reartracking 1
BMW M5 Touring prototype review
BMW M5 Touring prototype review

View all car reviews