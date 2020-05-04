History of the BMW M division - picture special

M’s first SUVs hit the showrooms in 2009. The BMW X5 M and X6 M both pack a 555bhp 4.4-litre V8. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo rivals returned predigious performance, dispatching 62mph in a around 4.5sec, but split opinion as to whether a high-riding model deserved to carry the same designation as the M3 and M5.

Despite losing two cylinders, the F10-generation BMW M5 remains one on the best supersaloons on sale. Like the E60 M5 it replaced, it bristles with technology, all in the pursuit of ultimate performance. Its much the same story with the current M6, which is now sold as a coupe, convertible and a four-door GranCoupe.

The same year, the 1-series M was launched. Lauded as the spirtual successor to the E30 M3, the limited run's iconic status was assured. The limited-run model had a wider track and power came from a 340bhp version of the engine from the 335i.

2014 would see a big shift for the venerable M3, when the F80 model arrived exclusively as a four-door and the coupé version morphed into the M4. Both used the same 425bhp inline six, codenamed S55, which would see the M3 embrace turbocharging for the first time. An uprated M3 CS would arrive later with reduced weight, carbon fibre front spoiler and a power hike, but it would be the M4 that recieved the most extreme variant: the M4 GTS, a track-focused model with power pushed to 493bhp thanks to a water injection system - the first to be used in a production car for twenty years.

The success of the 1-Series M meant a smaller M division coupé was almost inevitable, but it wouldn't be until 2015, when the 2 Series had replaced the outgoing 1 Series coupé and convertible. The M2 became the new baby of the M line-up, and in many ways felt it, with a single-turbo six-cylinder engine and a chassis that couldn't quite keep up with the Porsche 718 Cayman as the very best in the class for handling. That would change with the M2 Competition, which was given a mechanical overhaul and a downtuned version of the M3's twin-turbocharged straight six. Supremely balanced and composed, it quickly became one of the best driver’s cars BMW now makes.

A new F90 generation M5 would arrive in 2017, fitted with a heavily revised twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 that would allow the super-saloon to reach 190mph on the autobahn and break 62mph in 3.4sec. Much of that raw acceleration was down to all-wheel drive, a first for the M5, though drive is only sent to the front wheels when the rears lose traction. A dedicated rear-wheel drive only mode meant it could still deliver the same sideways hooliganism of previous generations, too.