BMW iX M60 is 611bhp electric range-topper

The new iX M60 is BMW’s most powerful electric car, delivering 611bhp and 811lb ft of torque and achieving 0-62mph in 3.9sec.
It becomes BMW’s new electric flagship and, alongside the new BMW i4 M50, marks a milestone in M’s 50-year history as the sub-brand moves into electrified cars.
Priced from £111,905 and arriving this summer, the iX M60 is the third variant of the BMW iX, which was launched last year. The entry-level iX xDrive40 offers 257 miles of range and the xDrive50 up to 380 miles, while this M60 has a 357-mile range, compromised by the extra power to make it deserving of the M badge.
It shaves 0.7sec off the xDrive50’s 0-62mph sprint time and also has a top speed of 155mph to differentiate it from its siblings.
The Tesla Model X and Audi E-tron S rival features electric all-wheel drive, an actuator-based wheel-slip limitation function and M-tuned dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control – all of which “ensure hallmark M driving experience, agility and precision”, BMW claims.
The firm has taken a different approach with its electric M cars by making them less visually distinct from their standard siblings and exploring new ways for them to stand out.
Johann Kistler, iX project director, said: “If you look at the M60, there’s not a great difference with the exterior [versus the iX] and there’s not such a great difference in acceleration because all electric cars have good acceleration so we have to look differently.
“But we want to offer a top-end powertrain and therefore we decided to make a small differentiation. If you look at the M5, it should have a different exterior to the four-cylinder [5 Series] so it’s really seen, but with BEVs, we’ve done a lot of finer differentiation, beginning with the sound.
If ever there was an argument to make an M car look different from standard, this is it. I'm not a fan of SUVs but this looks objectively shite from several angles; particularly the rear three quarters which is where M cars usually look their best. Instead, they're highlighting the fact they've changed the synthetic sound that the car doesn't make. That's like charging extra for changing the radio station. I love EVs, and admire what BMW have done with them, but this has got to be the worst example of turd polishing PR bullshit I can remember. It doesn't bode well people.
As a 58yr old I am struggling to find an electric M desirable. That might be my problem I accept. And this just looks like a big, large electric SUV, none of which makes me want to own one, let alone drive one. Maybe the M5CS is really as special as EVO said?
Gotta say, it's really growing on me.
Only joking, it's still hideous. That mass of bodywork above the rear wheel is so cumbersome and ugly, the rear end is just awful.
Agreed scrap, the unfortunate truth is that these will sell like hotcakes down here in SW Florida and I will be staring at them every day.