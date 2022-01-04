BMW iX M60 is 611bhp electric range-topper

The new iX M60 is BMW’s most powerful electric car, delivering 611bhp and 811lb ft of torque and achieving 0-62mph in 3.9sec.

It becomes BMW’s new electric flagship and, alongside the new BMW i4 M50, marks a milestone in M’s 50-year history as the sub-brand moves into electrified cars.

Priced from £111,905 and arriving this summer, the iX M60 is the third variant of the BMW iX, which was launched last year. The entry-level iX xDrive40 offers 257 miles of range and the xDrive50 up to 380 miles, while this M60 has a 357-mile range, compromised by the extra power to make it deserving of the M badge.

It shaves 0.7sec off the xDrive50’s 0-62mph sprint time and also has a top speed of 155mph to differentiate it from its siblings.

The Tesla Model X and Audi E-tron S rival features electric all-wheel drive, an actuator-based wheel-slip limitation function and M-tuned dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control – all of which “ensure hallmark M driving experience, agility and precision”, BMW claims.

The firm has taken a different approach with its electric M cars by making them less visually distinct from their standard siblings and exploring new ways for them to stand out.

Johann Kistler, iX project director, said: “If you look at the M60, there’s not a great difference with the exterior [versus the iX] and there’s not such a great difference in acceleration because all electric cars have good acceleration so we have to look differently.

“But we want to offer a top-end powertrain and therefore we decided to make a small differentiation. If you look at the M5, it should have a different exterior to the four-cylinder [5 Series] so it’s really seen, but with BEVs, we’ve done a lot of finer differentiation, beginning with the sound.