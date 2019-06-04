Ian Callum leaves Jaguar after 20 years as design director

Ian Callum is stepping down as director of design at Jaguar after two decades in the role, the British car maker has confirmed.

The 64-year-old Scotsman, who is leaving to "pursue other design projects", will be replaced by current creative design director Julian Thomson. He will continue to work with Jaguar as a design consultant, however.

“I have had an incredible career at Jaguar," Callum said. "One of my biggest highlights was creating the XF, because it represented the beginning of a new era, moving Jaguar from tradition to contemporary design. It was a significant turning point in our story.

"I came into this role with a mission to take Jaguar design back to where it deserved to be. It has taken 20 years, but I believe I have achieved what I set out to do. Given the strength of both our products and the design team, I feel that now is the right time to move on, both personally and professionally, and explore other design projects.