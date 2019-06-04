Ian Callum leaves Jaguar after 20 years as design director

Ian Callum is stepping down as director of design at Jaguar after two decades in the role, the British car maker has confirmed.
The 64-year-old Scotsman, who is leaving to "pursue other design projects", will be replaced by current creative design director Julian Thomson. He will continue to work with Jaguar as a design consultant, however.
“I have had an incredible career at Jaguar," Callum said. "One of my biggest highlights was creating the XF, because it represented the beginning of a new era, moving Jaguar from tradition to contemporary design. It was a significant turning point in our story.
"I came into this role with a mission to take Jaguar design back to where it deserved to be. It has taken 20 years, but I believe I have achieved what I set out to do. Given the strength of both our products and the design team, I feel that now is the right time to move on, both personally and professionally, and explore other design projects.
scrap
Ian Callum has undoubtedly
Ian Callum has undoubtedly brought in a distinct Jaguar identity, one that is flexible enough to work on varied vehicle formats. The I Pace is a big blocky hatchback but looks distinctively ‘Jaguar’ from a distance.
typos1
scrap wrote:
I fundamentally disagree - Callum has bought nothing but blandness and generics to Jaguar designs, they are anything but "distinct", totally loosing any Jaguar identity, looking more like designs from an Eastern startup than from a long established manufacturer, BMW and Mercedes modenised their styling whilst keeping their disticnt identities.
XXXX just went POP.
jonboy4969
typos1 wrote:
You would disagree even if it were anything to do with JLR, shame you are so biased against, because no one takes any notice of your comments, because its all you have to say, nothing new, nothing of interest and nothing factual.
Callum brought Jaguar away from Ford when all they did was try and drive it into the ground, like they did with all their PAG brands, surely even you, with limited thought, can see that every brand that was sold off from PAG, has significantly increased sales, income, profits and models, if however you cant accept that, then that clearly says more about yourself and the bias you clearly show.
How you can say the F-Pace, E-Pace, I-Pace and the saloons were bland, compared to what came before, is laughable, horrendously laughable, the XF was an amazing car, we had one and it was amazing, i was even lucky enough to be given on loan a prepro XFR and XJ, both before they were launched, and even then they were something special.
The XK8 then XK and F-Type are again amazing cars, and all three shows what they can do on a limited budget, the new F-Pace is a massive leap forward still and the F-Type 3 will spawn at least three varients, the fourth could well be a four door, but depends on sales of the EV version and other models due imminently.
I suggest politely, that unless you do actually have a clue on what you're on about, you keep your comments to yourself, as my mother says, if you have nothing sensible and factual to say, keep you flap shut.
mercedes and BMW, along with Audi are all nothing but Russian Dolls, regardless of whether they are sports cars, saloons, hatchbacks or SUV's, and from a distance i defy you to tell the difference between a C-E-or S class, or A CLA CLS, same with the BM's and Audi's, whereas you can quite clearly tell the difference between the XE, F-Pace, I-Pace or F-Type...... But hey why ruin facts with drivel.
Jimmyheid
jonboy4969 wrote:
Well said Jonboy, Typos1 is a pathetic little troll.
typos1
Jimmyheid wrote:
No, Typos1 is a long term Autocar reader who has been posting here for 10+ years and who posted an opinion that was contrary to yours, something hes perfectly entitled to have and to do, that is not trolling, you need to read up on the definition of "troll".
XXXX just went POP.
sbagnall
jonboy4969 wrote:
...but you did
typos1
jonboy4969 wrote:
Jeez, loads to address there.
Firstly, if had actually READ any comments I ve made about JLR, youd realise that its mainly the STYLING I dislike.
Unfortunately you are Tesla-fan-boy-like in your fanboyship of JLR - ie if anyone has a criticsm, of them, even a small one, you brand them a "hater", you cant stand any criticism of your favourite thing.
I suggest you read things properly before making assumptions.
Your point about Ford/PAG is totally irrelevant, as here we're ONLY discussing the merits or otherwise of the ONE INDIVIDUAL whotakes overall responsible for Jagaur's styling and nothing else, so that rant was totally off topic.
You state my opinions about the styling are "laughable", this highlights your incredible childishness, intolerance and indeed rudeness - styling is entirely SUBJECTIVE, there is no right or wrong, I simply posted opinions, which I m entitled to have and to do, you have the opposite opinion, as youre entitled to have, neither of us is right or wrong, grow up. I will CONTINUE to post my opioins on here, whether they are the same as yours or entirely opposite, as and when I want to, that is what this forum is for and one crying JLR fan boy with a bee in his bonnett cos someone disagreed with them about the styling of one manufacturer is going to stop me.
Your suggestion that I "dont have a clue what I m on about" because I havent liked Jaguar's styling over the last 10 years can only be decribed as bizarre - I am fully clued up on my opinion of a car's styling because I am me, my opinions on Jaguars styling are no more unsensible than yours are and neither of our opinions are "factual" because opinions are SUBJECTIVE, not factual. And you cant "politely" suggest something to someone and end it by impolitely telling someone to "keep" my "flap shut", becasue suggesting someone "keep their flap shut" is rude, its also dictatorial, arrogant and supressing the opinions of others.
I suggest politely, that if you wish to read ONLY stuff on the interenet that licks JLR's *ss, with nothing negative whatsoever written about them, I suggest you stick to owners forums . . . actually, no, most forums in my experience are full of people who may love certain brands but accept their faults, so maybe you should only read JLR press releases in future.
There are no "facts" when it comes to liking or dislining a cars styling, there are ONLY opinions, my opions are no more "drivel" than yours, both of us are free to have and to post our opinions and neither of us are right or wrong. Basically, youre having a pop at me cos my SUBJECTIVE opinion is different to your SUBJECTIVE opinion, grow up, you child.
You appear to be some sort of dictator who wishes to supress other people's opionons and who considers anyone who doesnt like something you like is wrong, hold on, has Donald Trump taken over your Autocar also tocar login whilst hes over here ?
Oh and Jaguars and Land/Range Rovers are also "Russian Doll" like in theyre styling, just as the other manufacturers you suggest are, this is not really a criticism as most maunfacturers are to one degree or another - the same or simialr styling cues are used over many models, this helps perpetuate brand identity.
XXXX just went POP.
lambo58
Yeah, his desins were so
Yeah, his desins were so disirable its bought the company to its knees with its ugly passionless design language.
No one wants them because they are so mundane, only the diehard fans who are so deluded keep this muppet on high.
I said several times over the years how crap the designs were and are.
The end results are here for all to see.
Oblivion waiting for someone to rescue it yet again
D-B
jonboy4969 wrote:
The only 'facts' are that JLR has been writing down billions, losing hundreds of millions and rumours of a takeover swirling, while the others have been making money. The rest is drivel.
