Christmas road test: the world's fastest tractor

To your right is the six-speed ’box, with magnetic sensors at the end of each gate because different gears get a different throttle and torque map so as not to destroy the diff or spin up the wheels (a very real possibility, terrifyingly). Behind that is a flat panel with light switches, display switchgear and the most important thing of all: the start switch.

Performance

To start a conventional tractor, you turn a key, there’s some whirring and, after a while, away it goes, because these machines have big batteries and compressors and an alternator on board. The whole thing is self-contained.

The WFT is not so simple because it has gone from being a machine you’d run all day for days on end to one you run briefly not very often. In taking it from nine tonnes to less than five tonnes, JCB opted to delete some equipment, in addition to giving it a lower and lighter chassis and making it slightly smaller. So there is no power take-off, for example, because there is no on-board compressor for hydraulics, or air. And, in fact, no alternator.

So to start the WFT, you have to hook it up to a generator or battery on a truck, which then follows it around in case you stall. Not that there’s as much chance of that as is usual in valuable, rare cars, where a nervous owner will say: please, don’t slip the clutch because it costs a fortune, wears out quickly and nobody makes them any more. It’s different here. JCB designed an eight-plate clutch that runs in a huge bath of oil and is so robust that the way it is tested is to fit it to a tractor, running it at top speed while towing 20 tonnes, selecting reverse gear and slipping the clutch until the set-up is driving backwards.

So it can easily handle the WFT’s five tonnes setting off from rest. JCB’s engineers suggest you select second gear, wind on 2500rpm (max revs are at a 3400rpm hard limiter and 3000rpm is a good change-up point) and slip the clutch almost all the way through second gear while keeping those revs high. This is slightly easier said than done when the clutch pedal is so light and there is no discernible feel through it but, once rolling, it’s that much easier.

Even with less than maximum power, this is still a powertrain with a very narrow operating window. Guy Martin has said you could drive off into a field and plough with the WFT, which sounds great but is not even close to accurate. Running this is like an agricultural-sized F1 car.