185mph on the M1: Recreating Jack Sears' famous drive in an AC Cobra Coupe

And that would have been that, had someone who’d been there at the time not talked about it in a Fleet Street wine bar – the last place on earth you’d go to keep a secret. The next thing he knew, the story was all over the papers and there were questions being asked in the House of Commons. The following Christmas, a trial 70mph motorway speed limit was introduced – a move made permanent in 1967.

Inevitably, people put two and two together and blamed Jack and his Cobra for the introduction of motorway speed limits, despite the fact that there is no evidence to support it and Jack himself always denied it. But it’s easy to see how those considering such a move might have at least taken into account what even today seems like a fairly incredible speed to reach on a motorway, not least because of all the publicity it attracted.

Today, we’re back at those same services in another Cobra coupé, a Shelby Daytona Coupé – albeit not one of the six priceless originals, but a car made by Superformance in South Africa to such a standard that Carroll Shelby himself allowed his name to be used on them (for a small fee). But it’s a very different place today and ours is a very different purpose.

For a start, the Blue Boar services are now the Watford Gap services and the M1 is, well, the M1. The road is choked with lorries and roadworks and in the middle of our shoot we chance across a multi-car pile-up, with people still stepping dazed from the steaming remains of what until a few seconds ago had been their cars. We are mildly inconvenienced by the need to relocate to another part of the motorway to take our shots, but I fear some of them will have had their lives changed forever by whatever unseen occurrence triggered the accident.

Under such circumstances, it seems hard to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the opening of the country’s first proper, inter-urban motorway on 2 November 1959. Then again, like the near 70 other motorways or ‘M’-designated A-roads in the country, its current problems are entirely symptomatic of its success. In 1964, the traffic was so light at that time in the morning that when he did come across another car, Sears felt the need to back off to a trifling 120mph just so as not to scare its driver witless – not for nothing was he known to all as ‘Gentleman Jack’.

Today, the M1 stretches 194 miles from London to Leeds and is one of the UK’s longest motorways after the M6 and M4. In average traffic flow from junction to junction, it remains the busiest outside the M25. The first stretch to open in 1959 extended only from the northern outskirts of London to Rugby, with the remaining sections to Leeds being opened over a period from 1965 to 1968.