Britain's most controversial car dealer: Tom Hartley on selling supercars

Your other problem is that Hartley not only lives on the estate – in a very grand gaff in the middle of it – but also doesn’t sleep much, so you’re likely to be caught red-handed. While you and I are in the land of Nod, the hyperactive 59-year-old Glaswegian will most likely be cutting a deal. Deals deals deals.

If you read his book, you’ll be up to your neck in deals. And celebrities. And money. The book was ghost-written by fellow hack and ex-Sun motoring scribe Ken Gibson. In parts it’s an excellent manual for the budding entrepreneur, with plenty of advice and inspiration, in others a masterclass in self-obsession. It’s interesting to discover that among Hartley’s business heroes are Philip Green and Mike Ashley (of BHS and Sports Direct respectively) and that he considers Donald Trump a genius.

In the book, Hartley notes that he likes characters rather than bland people, citing fellow car dealers Nick Lancaster and Ron Stratton as falling into the first group. He’s right about Lancaster: I have about a hundred hilarious anecdotes involving him, so it’s a bit of a shame that Hartley, who has known him for longer than I have, didn’t commit a few to paper.

While Hartley might not come across as your cup of char in this book, he’s very dynamic and likeable in the flesh. And if you’re into cars, and particularly very fast ones, he’s absolutely fascinating. I doubt there’s anyone in the world who has a better knowledge of this market or, more importantly, a more comprehensive address book containing the names of those who play in it. But before we question the oracle on such pressing subjects as the sales potential of the Lotus Evija, let’s take a tour around and kick some tyres.

Hartley is rightly proud of his new showroom. The old one still exists; it’s where his original office is and from where he still works. Carl has an office in the new place with plenty of computer screens and tech on show, while Dad’s is an old-school leather-topped desk with a phone on it. For doing deals. In case you’ve never read anything about Hartley in the media, he’s had his office walls covered in old articles and features concerning him, including the one that I wrote.

The new showroom is stunning. It’s across three floors, all of which are serviced by a car lift. The top one has a balcony so that cars can be out in the open. The ground floor contains Carl and chief salesman James’s office. There’s a big glass panel on the floor so you can, if you want to, go down to the basement and survey the underbelly of your prospective purchase. The glass had been occupied by a nearly new Porsche 911 Targa, but that has just been collected by its new owner: the wife of a successful East End builder who last week made the trip north to collect his own Lamborghini Aventador SV. Hartley did 500 deals last year, mostly with private buyers but also some within the trade.