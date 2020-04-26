Britain's most controversial car dealer: Tom Hartley on selling supercars

Now the sheet of glass is covered by the P1. There’s a Bugatti Veyron next to it, several more Lamborghinis and, on the other side of the showroom, a Porsche 918 Spyder and Carrera GT.
I love Lamborghinis and the straight-forward people who tend to buy them. Like that most famous of Lambo owners, Rod Stewart.
“I know what you mean,” says Hartley. “I’ve sold Stewart several cars. He used to live in Epping Forest but now he’s up near Harlow. One time, I had to drop off a car at Elton John’s house in Berkshire and then go on to Rod’s to collect one.” Some address book.
As well as the P1, there’s a 720S and a new GT. “I’ll never drive a McLaren again,” says Hartley with some feeling. “I suffer from claustrophobia and once got stuck in one because the central locking failed. I nearly had to bash my way out of the thing but fortunately was rescued. They’re not at all well made, and then there’s the depreciation. That 720S was about £240,000, but you could take it away now with fewer than 5000 miles on the clock for £150,000.”
The Evija was mentioned earlier. I remember from when we trod the boards at Geneva that Hartley didn’t hold Lotus in especially high regard.
“The problem,” he explains, “is that, as a brand, it simply isn’t on the same level as Porsche or Ferrari. Selling a million-pound-plus Lotus isn’t going to be an easy job.”
So what does the man who has the most amazing key box in the world drive? “I’ve got a diesel Golf,” is the answer. “It’s a great little car. I do of course drive lots of supercars, but the reason I drive the Golf is that I don’t want to lose the special feeling that you get when you drive a supercar. I don’t want to become blasé about them. I need to feel what the customers feels.”
By his own admission, Hartley isn’t a petrolhead, even though his knowledge is certainly prodigious. For a chat with a proper enthusiast, you need to buttonhole Carl.
The boy has turned out well. As covered in his book, Hartley, who left school at 11 himself, home-schooled both his sons and both his daughters. When I met Carl in 2002, I found the experience rather unnerving. A young version of Dad, in a sharp suit, very earnest and very controlled. I couldn’t imagine that he would grow up to be a normal person. He has – and we can bond over cars, too.
Peter Cavellini
Genuine guy.
Tom Hartley sounds down to Earth, tells it like it is, pity there aren't blokes like him in positions of power, an influential voice in Boris / Trump's ear.
FM8
The Derbyshire Diddycoy and
