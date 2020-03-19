Lamborghini posts best ever sales for 2019

Lamborghini recorded its best ever year for sales in 2019, spurred on by demand for its Urus SUV.

Last year, the Italian marque achieved a record 8205 worldwide sales, 43% more than in 2018, and turnover rose 28%, from €1.42 billion (£1.3bn) to €1.81bn (£1.65bn), for the year. This result included record sales in all of Lamborghini’s major regions: North America, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Asia Pacific.

The Urus SUV, launched in 2018 as Lamborghini’s first high-riding model since the LM002, was the brand’s best-selling car last year, with 4962 examples finding homes. This was complemented by sales of the V12 Aventador (1104 units) and V10 Huracán (2139 units).

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Our 2019 results reflect the talent and dedication of all Lamborghini staff around the world and we thank them and our shareholders for their trust and continuing support. We are sure of the strength, the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion and the deliberateness that characterise the women and men in Lamborghini, including during these difficult times. Building on our results so far, we continue to prepare for further sustainable growth and new opportunities in innovation and technology in order to reach new future milestones.”

Since it arrived in 2018, the Urus has transformed Lamborghini, with the firm’s Bolognese headquarters doubling in size to accommodate demand for the car.

Domenicali has called the Urus “a true Lamborghini in terms of design, performance, driving dynamics and emotion… and a perfect fit within the Lamborghini family”.

The Italian rival to the upcoming Aston Martin DBX is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine, which generates 641bhp and 627lb ft of torque. This allows it to achieve 0-60mph in 3.6sec and a top speed of 189mph. Prices for the Urus begin at £164,017.