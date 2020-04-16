The supercar graveyard: where Ferraris and Lamborghinis go to die

Pumo claims his used parts are about half the price of their new equivalents. You’ll still need deep pockets, though. He points to the front end of a Ferrari Daytona perched on a shelf high above us: “That’s £8000,” he says, simply. A flimsy strip of aluminium on the back of the 458’s shell that is a little longer than a 12in ruler and about as wide is worth £1000.

“There’s often little relationship between the appearance of a part and its value,” he says. “We’d lose a lot of money if we didn’t know what every bit of this stuff is worth.”

The Eurospares team studies car and parts prices daily to see where the market is. It’s not unusual for people to buy parts from the company at a low price and hoard them in the hope their value will rise, just like the cars they were made for.

“Everything is being restored these days,” says Pumo. “Not only are the prices of the cars going up; the prices of their parts are, too, and we have to watch them closely or we’ll lose out.”

Of course, Eurospares is not the only player in the game. For example, Ferrari itself provides parts for cars up to 10 years old through its dealer network. Beyond that age, supply is managed by Maranello Classic Parts in Egham, Surrey, which also has the right to remanufacture parts. Ferrari’s own Classiche department can make parts for seriously old cars that it is restoring for customers.

Although he drives a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Pumo is unsentimental about the cars he strips. Occasionally, he’ll take a call from someone who is upset about a Ferrari he’s advertising that looks roadworthy but is being broken for spares.

“I’ve seen too many people go mad restoring these things to get that attached to them,” he says. “One old chap had spent three years rebuilding a 308. He wired the alternator the wrong way and when he started it, it went up in flames. When he rang me to take it away, he was suicidal.”

Not that Pumo is entirely without a heart. He regrets breaking the Maserati Ghibli SS that he bought for £10,000 from a gent in Cornwall in 2002, and the right-hand-drive Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV that he broke in 2003. “They could have been my pension,” he says, between sips of espresso.

Apart from the vehicle store, pretty much every square inch of space in Eurospares’ remaining six buildings is given over to rack upon rack of parts, almost all of them neatly labelled with a unique code. Pumo admits that he suffers OCD.

“I couldn’t run this place without it,” he says. “That, and nerves of steel. It’s the long game. All this stuff in here is worth millions and we’ll be sitting on it for years before it all sells.”