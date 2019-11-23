Blast in the past: How to rent a classic car

For which, I assume, the company’s Morgan 4/4 is much in demand. In fact, Garner says it’s Revival’s most popular hire. Given that the other vehicles on the fleet are a 1964 Jaguar Mk2, a 1959 MGA 1500, a 1964 MGB roadster (an early car with pull handles) and a 1968 Morris Minor convertible, that’s quite something. There’s also a 1972 MGB V8 coupé and, interestingly, a 1994 MG RV8 convertible. In fact, these two are for sale but only half-heartedly, so available to rent if someone insists.

Half-heartedly? It’s one of the attractive aspects of Revival Cars. The thing is, although it’s a business, it’s really just a way for Garner and his co-directors to keep their own classics on the road and in good fettle.

That’s right: the cars are their personal property collected over the years. Pressures of work (their other jobs are running the diverse and rapidly expanding RDM Group of automotive companies of which Revival is a member) meant their cars were being driven only occasionally, which is why one of them suggested forming Revival Cars and hiring them out all year round as a way to keep them running and cover their maintenance costs. On that point, the company is well served since RDM has skilled engineers, its own parts supply companies, a spray booth and a trim shop (see 'The RDM trim shop', below). Basically, keeping the fleet on the road is a piece of cake.

All that said, you’d imagine that, given their personal stake in the cars, Garner and his mates would be loath to let their cars out in anything but perfect weather. In fact, they’re available all year round but, if it’s really wet or icy, most customers tend to cry off anyway.

“Put it this way, given the choice between anti-lock brakes in their own cars and drum brakes in ours, they tend to choose the former,” says Garner.

Not that the cars are inherently dangerous or unreliable. They’re regularly serviced and thoroughly checked over between hires. However, just as range anxiety is a feature of electric cars, so arrival anxiety is an authentic feature of Revival’s classic ones.

“We tell people they are hiring a classic car and the risk of breakdown is inevitably higher than with a modern car,” says Garner. “However, we do everything we can to ensure our cars are reliable.”

In the event of a breakdown, an AA patrol will turn up (sadly not in a classic Hillman Imp patrol van or BSA sidecar outfit) and, if it can’t get you back on the road, ferry you back to Revival where they will endeavour to put you in another classic car.

After reliability, another subject customers are keen to discuss is how easy the cars are to drive. Inasmuch as they have a steering wheel and pedals, they’re not that different from a modern car but, even so, Garner offers them a few words of advice.