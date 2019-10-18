EV conversions slammed by classic car experts

Removal of original combustion engine threatens status of historically significant vehicles
Felix Page Autocar writer
18 October 2019

A leading body has spoken out against the widespread electrification of classic cars, stating that removing a vehicle’s original powertrain renders it no longer ‘historic’. 

The Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA) has issued a statement, in which it states that it “cannot promote, to owners or regulators, the use of modern EV components to replace a historic vehicle’s drivetrain”. 

The announcement comes following a recent flurry of electrified classic vehicle unveilings from newly launched independent firms, including Lunaz and Swindon Powertrain, as well as a host of manufacturer-backed efforts such as Jaguar’s E-Type Zero, Volkswagen's new e-Kafer and the Renault 4 e-Plein Air

FIVA acknowledges the benefits of electrification in the classic vehicle sector, calling attention to likely enhanced performance and compliance with modern emissions legislation, but recommends that any modifications are reversible, so the vehicle can be returned to fully original specification. 

Removal of a historic vehicle’s combustion-fuelled powertrain does not, says the organisation, “comply with FIVA definition of a historic vehicle, nor does it support the goal of preserving historic vehicles and their related culture”.

It adds: “In FIVA’s view, vehicles so converted cease to be historic vehicles, unless they are subject only to ‘in period’ changes.” 

A historic vehicle is defined by FIVA as one that is at least 30 years old, preserved and maintained in a historically correct condition, not used as a means of daily transport and that is part of our technical and cultural heritage.

Tiddo Bresters, vice-president of FIVA’s legislation department, said: “It is not, in our opinion, the shape or bodystyle of a vehicle that makes it ‘historic’, but the way in which the entire vehicle has been constructed and manufactured in its original form.

“Hence if any owner, motor engineer or manufacturer chooses to make such conversions to a historic vehicle, FIVA would strongly recommend that any changes are reversible, with all the original components marked and safely stored. In this way, the vehicle may – if so desired in the future – be returned to its original state and may once again become a historic vehicle.”

Aston Martin’s Works division offers an electrification service for the firm’s historic models, an example of which Autocar recently drove in the form of a 1970 DB6 Mk2 Volante, with an emphasis on being able to reinstate the car’s original straight-six motor. 

1

si73

18 October 2019
Never heard of fiva, but does it really matter what their opinion is? If an owner wants to modify their classic/historic car then surely it's up to them, many have other mods to brakes and ignition systems etc so why not electrify them as well. Sounds like snobbery to me.
And why they consider a car not historic if it is being used as a daily runner I don't know.

