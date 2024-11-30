As compound adjectives go, ‘seagull-shit-splattered’ is an unconventional one to concoct when describing the birth of an era-defining new performance car. But sometimes a bit of candour is just the ticket.

In his excellent behind-the-scenes book Inside the Machine, David Twohig’s depiction of the guano-iced old Alpine competition workshops in Dieppe, and the scene that unfolds within one of them as, on a frigid winter’s morn, his team fires up an ugly Alpine A110 mule for the first time, is evocatively unvarnished and very entertaining.

Just as striking is the wider chronology. This was in February 2015; only four months later, Alfa Romeo would whip the covers off a stunning new BMW M3 rival at the company’s smartly updated Arese headquarters north-west of Milan.

Just four months on from that, Fiat-Chrysler would start the process of hawking its stake in Ferrari, a decision that eventually frees semi-forgotten Maserati to commit what had been regarded previously as an internecine act: the development of its own supercar.

So 2015, then, was a rather a fine year for petrolheads treading a less Germanic path, and a great year for those who enjoy fast cars with less than iron-bound body control and that don’t grip the road with a Hulk Hogan handshake.

Drink in the curves, scoops and fissures of the Maserati MC20, the Alpine A110 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio – all uncomplicatedly pretty in the Welsh sun – and you realise it is a remarkable sight.

Had Fiat not decided on a Ferrari sell-off when it did; had Alfa not chosen to plough several billion euros into a blue-blood platform that would serve just two – Jesus, two – models; and had Carlos Tavares not persuaded the ‘other’ Carlos, Ghosn, to revive Alpine and remain steadfast as partner Caterham ran out of cash and scarpered, then this trio wouldn’t exist. And it would be a tragedy.

These lesser-spotted cars are, quirks and all, broadly superb to drive. More than that, as a troop they preach a different doctrine to the steely-eyed, ever-so-serious competition.