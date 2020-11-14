Best job in motoring: Seven Autocar editors reveal their highlights

Editing any magazine is a challenge, but taking charge of one with a 125-year history is truly daunting. Some of the brave individuals to have held the reins in more recent times reflect.
Michael Harvey, editor from 1991
In the early 1990s, Autocar’s management let the kids in. I was 27 and Andrew Frankel and Steve Sutcliffe – the spine of our road test team – had somehow acquired driving licences while in their early teens. The bosses knew that youthful energy would define that stage of Autocar’s life, and the reason was a megabucks launch against us. The old lady (it celebrated its centenary on my watch) survived, beating off the opposition. Handsomely. Less to do with me, much more to do with Frankel’s and Sutters’ allergy to sleep. Long days and even longer nights, but some of the best of my life.
Patrick Fuller, editor from 1997
This tale sums up life at Autocar in the late 1990s. Against Ferrari’s wishes, the road testers drive a Porsche 911 to the 360 M launch at Maranello. Then Goodwin (911) rear-ends Sutcliffe (360) in a ‘no-fault accident’. Snapper Stan Papior arranges the cars so the damage isn’t visible. It makes six pages in the mag. Ferrari forgives us because the 360 wins the test. Legitimately. Oh, and I haven’t mentioned the highs of (1) our 100,000-selling Jaguar/Rover motor show issue, (2) working with a team that included nine former or soon-to-be editors and (3) discovering Chris Harris.
Rob Aherne, editor from 2001
Where to start? With some severely edited highlights from my two stints: lapping Brands Hatch seven-up in a Vauxhall Zafira GSi, 150mph for £500 in a Jaguar XJS (we nearly did it), setting up the Sideways Challenge, watching Chris Harris win his class in a Ford Fiesta on Rally GB, designing a concept car with TWR (where is it now?), running our 0-100-0mph competition, spending a fully off-the-record afternoon with McLaren supremo Ron Dennis, endless road trips and office late nights. Great writers, great snappers, great colleagues – and great, great days.
Chas Hallett, editor from 2006
