Autocar at 125: motoring icons share their birthday wishes

Over its 125 years, Autocar has been lucky enough to meet and build relationships with the very top players in the automotive industry. Here, some of today's most prominent industry executives and recognisable personalities tell us why they appreciate Autocar.

A series of features on Autocar's anniversary, including a look at our 125-year history, what's ahead, reflections from our editors over the years and more, is in this week's magazine, available now. For subscribers and those shopping in Sainsbury's, buyers will also receive an exclusive reprint of the first-ever Autocar issue.

Carlos Tavares - Chairman, PSA Group

I congratulate Autocar for its amazing 125 years in production. It has always been a reference authority on all things motoring, and I warmly applaud the team for their continued success.

James May - The Grand Tour presenter

When Autocar fired me, I thought I was merely losing my job. I didn’t realise that I was being committed to a path of career development that would, tragically, lead to me spend half my adult life in close proximity to Jeremy Clarkson. He was never good enough for a job on Autocar.

Stephen Norman - Managing director, Vauxhall

Autocar is an institution that I grew up with in the 1960s and ’70s and Motor, which it incorporates, even before that. To be alive today, let alone the digital-embracing, all-outliving powerhouse that it now is, says more than any witness statement. Eschewing the buzzword generations yet sidelining the bloggers and vloggers says a great deal about your terrific team. I love you guys.

Sir jackie Stewart - three-time Formula One World Champion