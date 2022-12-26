Autocar's Christmas quiz 2022

Christmas lunch is over, so gather the family round for endless hours of fun with Autocar’s festive automotive brain teasers.

If you want to see how many you got right, or if you simply want to cheat, the answers can be found after each round of ten questions.

Questions

1. Pirelli sponsors which football team’s stadium in the Midlands?

2. Which Autocar correspondent wrote the book about the Ford Cortina 1600Es that were given to members of England’s 1970 World Cup squad?

3. Which Autocar journalist appeared on The Chase earlier this year?

4. Who was the first Formula 1 world champion to die of natural causes?

5. Which team was running Stirling Moss when he secured the first victory for a Lotus F1 car?

6. In which country is the new Honda Civic Type R going to be manufactured?

7. The McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid supercar matched the 0-100mph acceleration benchmark of which one of its legendary forebears in its road test earlier this year?

8. Which car maker spent most of the past decade sponsoring Manchester United’s shirts, despite the fact it stopped selling cars in Europe in 2015?

9. How much is the ‘Tailgate Event Suite with leather cushions’ on the new Range Rover?

10. Which two cars are currently the only purely bespoke M models?

Answers

1. Burton Albion

2. James Ruppert

3. Felix Page