BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e gain extended range
UP NEXT
Used buying guide: Saab 900 Turbo

Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e gain extended range

Electric supermini gains 6% increase from 209 to 222 miles, while crossover rises by 4% from 201 to 209 miles
News
2 mins read
13 December 2021

The Vauxhall Corsa-e and Vauxhall Mokka-e electric cars have gained increased ranges, thanks to new mechanical changes and the addition of more efficient tyres. 

The range of the supermini has risen by 6%, from 209 to 222 miles, while the crossover has increased 4%, from 201 to 209 miles.

One of the key reasons the increase has been made possible is because of improved efficiency from the heat pump, which controls the temperature of the interior. This is also now included as standard on both cars. 

Related articles

“Heat pumps are more efficient than conventional HVAC systems, as they require less energy from the battery, to the benefit of driving range,” Vauxhall said. “Customers will notice the improvements particularly when driving in the winter months.”

Both have also gained a set of low-rolling-resistance tyres (with an A+ rating), which are designed to reduce energy loss. The tyres measure 16in for the Corsa-e and 17in for the Mokka-e. 

The models have also gained a new transmission reducer, which converts motor revs to wheel speed to optimise range. 

Other manufacturers have also recently increased range on some of their electric models.

Audi increased the range of older E-tron 55 Quattro models earlier this year by 12 miles with an over-the-air software update.

Car Review
Vauxhall Corsa-e
1 Vauxhall Corsa e front tracking
Read our full road test review
Read more

Tesla has also improved range through over-the-air updates, while Polestar has previously implied that it could offer similar updates in the future.

Volvo also recently gave customers the ability to optimise the range of its electric XC40 Recharge with a new app, offering advice and new system functions to help improve range.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Energy 3dr [ac]
2014
£4,425
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£4,784
64,403miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,797
59,629miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 3dr [ac]
2014
£4,995
52,226miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Excite 3dr
2014
£5,000
46,042miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£5,000
58,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£5,009
61,589miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£5,150
45,453miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW iX xDrive40 2021 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia ProCeed GDI 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen ID 6 x Prime 2021 review lead

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review
1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Vauxhall Corsa e front tracking

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Britain’s market-leading small EV majors on range, equipment and value

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 13 December 2021

Well impressive how range is increasing without addtitional battery power, and this is just the start.

Latest Drives

1 BMW iX xDrive40 2021 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia ProCeed GDI 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen ID 6 x Prime 2021 review lead

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review
1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

View all latest drives