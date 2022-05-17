Autocar notebook: Bentley's soaring sales and Lexus's hydrogen plans

Bentley sales and profits up again

Bentley remains well and truly on its A-game, following its best-ever financial performance in 2021 with a strong showing in the first quarter of 2022.

Standout figures include a 162% year-on-year increase in operating profits to £144.6 million, a 35% year-to-date sales increase and a huge boost in revenue per car from £157,000 to £181,000, making for a 21% return on each car sold.

CEO Adrian Hallmark said the figures “suggest even more promise for the transformational years ahead”, during which the British brand will launch a new EV every year from 2025 to 2030.

Lexus looks beyond cars for hydrogen

Toyota is one of just two brands with a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric car on sale, the Mirai, but is sibling marque Lexus as gassed up about hydrogen’s potential?