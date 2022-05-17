BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar notebook: Bentley's soaring sales and Lexus's hydrogen plans
Autocar notebook: Bentley's soaring sales and Lexus's hydrogen plans

We take a look at some of the stories you might have missed this week
17 May 2022

Bentley sales and profits up again

Bentley remains well and truly on its A-game, following its best-ever financial performance in 2021 with a strong showing in the first quarter of 2022.

Standout figures include a 162% year-on-year increase in operating profits to £144.6 million, a 35% year-to-date sales increase and a huge boost in revenue per car from £157,000 to £181,000, making for a 21% return on each car sold.

CEO Adrian Hallmark said the figures “suggest even more promise for the transformational years ahead”, during which the British brand will launch a new EV every year from 2025 to 2030.

Lexus looks beyond cars for hydrogen

Toyota is one of just two brands with a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric car on sale, the Mirai, but is sibling marque Lexus as gassed up about hydrogen’s potential?

Its European boss, Spiros Fotinos, told Autocar: “We’re committed to hydrogen as a technology, but when we say it, we look beyond the execution in terms of how we understand it today, which tends to be thinking about the Mirai.”

Read more

Lexus teased its plans in this area with last year’s ROV off-road buggy and is now exploring uses for the fuel in the context of “the evolution of the internal combustion engine” – mobility solutions like buses, industrial equipment and energy storage.

 

