The number of people penalised for driving unroadworthy vehicles rose by more than 50% last year – and, according to the RAC, it is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

New data revealed by a freedom of information request submitted by the firm shows that 13,109 motorists received points for driving cars in an unsafe condition last year, up from 8614 in 2023.

Tyres were the most common defect, with 8495 drivers penalised for their condition.

Meanwhile, 1190 motorists received points for having faulty brakes, a nearly sixfold increase from the 181 penalised the previous year.

The region in which drivers were given the most points for driving unsafe vehicles was Greater London, totalling 1765 people, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber with 1373 and south-east England with 1167.

Explaining the rise, the RAC’s head mobile mechanic, Nick Mullender, said: “The steep increase in drivers receiving points on their licences for unroadworthy vehicles is a cause for alarm as it could indicate more drivers are running the gauntlet and driving unsafe vehicles – although it’s also possible more drivers are being caught by the police.”

The data reflects a broader trend indicating a decline in vehicle maintenance in Britain. A record number of cars failed their MOTs on tyres last year; of these, more than a third had received advisory notices for their tyres’ condition a year prior.

That prompted calls from across the industry for MOT reform. Stefan Hay, CEO of the National Tyre Distributors Association, told Autocar sibling title Car Aftermarket Trader that the test’s advisory system was “no longer fit for purpose”.

“We advocate for the introduction of mandatory follow-ups on tyre-related advisories to ensure that necessary action is taken,” said Hay. “Tyre safety must be treated with the seriousness it deserves, not just by the tyre trade but by regulators and motorists alike.”

Jamie Hassall, executive director for the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety, said: “I was told at the point of tyre change six million tyres are below the minimum legal requirement. This is a level the police just can’t deal with so there needs to be a more people-centred approach that helps drivers stay legal. And then those that chose not to act are the ones the police should target.”