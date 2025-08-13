BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rise of unsafe vehicles on UK roads is 'cause for alarm'
UP NEXT
2026 Mercedes GLA to rival Golf and ID 3 with petrol or EV power

Rise of unsafe vehicles on UK roads is 'cause for alarm'

Total of 13,109 people were given points for driving unsafe vehicles in 2024, up from 8614 a year prior

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 August 2025

The number of people penalised for driving unroadworthy vehicles rose by more than 50% last year – and, according to the RAC, it is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

New data revealed by a freedom of information request submitted by the firm shows that 13,109 motorists received points for driving cars in an unsafe condition last year, up from 8614 in 2023.

Tyres were the most common defect, with 8495 drivers penalised for their condition. 

Meanwhile, 1190 motorists received points for having faulty brakes, a nearly sixfold increase from the 181 penalised the previous year.

The region in which drivers were given the most points for driving unsafe vehicles was Greater London, totalling 1765 people, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber with 1373 and south-east England with 1167.

Explaining the rise, the RAC’s head mobile mechanic, Nick Mullender, said: “The steep increase in drivers receiving points on their licences for unroadworthy vehicles is a cause for alarm as it could indicate more drivers are running the gauntlet and driving unsafe vehicles – although it’s also possible more drivers are being caught by the police.”

The data reflects a broader trend indicating a decline in vehicle maintenance in Britain. A record number of cars failed their MOTs on tyres last year; of these, more than a third had received advisory notices for their tyres’ condition a year prior.

That prompted calls from across the industry for MOT reform. Stefan Hay, CEO of the National Tyre Distributors Association, told Autocar sibling title Car Aftermarket Trader that the test’s advisory system was “no longer fit for purpose”.

“We advocate for the introduction of mandatory follow-ups on tyre-related advisories to ensure that necessary action is taken,” said Hay. “Tyre safety must be treated with the seriousness it deserves, not just by the tyre trade but by regulators and motorists alike.”

Jamie Hassall, executive director for the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety, said: “I was told at the point of tyre change six million tyres are below the minimum legal requirement. This is a level the police just can’t deal with so there needs to be a more people-centred approach that helps drivers stay legal. And then those that chose not to act are the ones the police should target.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla
Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Mercedes-Benz cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ 108.4kWh AMG Line (Premium Plus) Saloon Auto 5dr
2022
£50,000
4,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz EQE EQE 300 89kWh AMG Line (Premium Plus) Auto 4dr
2023
£44,000
6,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d AMG Line (Premium) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,395
69,361miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.0 C300h MHEV AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£35,498
16,079miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.0 C350e 6.4kWh Sport (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 18in Alloy
2016
£11,495
74,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A180 Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,998
63,451miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.1 GLC220d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£16,999
79,401miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A250e 15.6kWh AMG Line (Premium 2) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,803
51,150miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A200 AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,022
65,456miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 21367 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
artill 13 August 2025

You only have to look at cars parked up as you walk past them, to see how many are close to or past the point of illegality. And when people do have to buy more a huge percentage just want the cheapest crapiest tyres out there. The rules should be tightened. There should be an age limit, as well as a tread limit, and stricter rules on what tyres can be sold in the UK

289 13 August 2025

I wonder why tyres are in such a parlous state.....now let me think......!!

Cobnapint 13 August 2025
So if a tyre is legal but gets an advisory, they're suggesting the vehicle owner is compelled to change the tyre, even if the car was going to be parked up for 6 months or whatever.
You could end up getting into a rolling maintenance program with this if you're not careful.

I'd be more bothered about the number of uninsured, untaxed and in MOT'd vehicles on our roads. The police don't seem to be bothered anymore,

Peter Cavellini 13 August 2025
Cobnapint wrote:

So if a tyre is legal but gets an advisory, they're suggesting the vehicle owner is compelled to change the tyre, even if the car was going to be parked up for 6 months or whatever. You could end up getting into a rolling maintenance program with this if you're not careful. I'd be more bothered about the number of uninsured, untaxed and in MOT'd vehicles on our roads. The police don't seem to be bothered anymore,

I would be more bothered that the four patches of Rubber that keep my car on the road were fit for purpose as well.

Cobnapint 13 August 2025
The MOT is an on the spot, one shot examination. It already checks for tyres.
What are you suggesting, removing personal responsibility and nursing 30 odd million cars and their owners on through a weekly tyre check up program?
A car can leave an MOT testing station with a full bill of health and pick up a side wall rip on the first corner going home fgs.

Latest Reviews

MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla
Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga

View all car reviews