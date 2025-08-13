What's going on at JLR and Lotus?

This latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior discussing new bosses at both JLR and Lotus, and what it might mean for the companies.

Meanwhile Prior gets behind the wheel of the new Aston Martin Valhalla, plus a restomod, the Kamm 912 C (based on a Porsche 912). There's also the fact that the average UK car is getting older, plus much more besides, including your correspondence.

