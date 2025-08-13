BACK TO ALL NEWS
What's going on at JLR and Lotus?

This week Cropley and Prior talk new gaffers for Lotus and JLR, Prior drives an Aston Valhalla, and the UK's average car is ageing

Matt Prior
13 August 2025

This latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior discussing new bosses at both JLR and Lotus, and what it might mean for the companies.

Meanwhile Prior gets behind the wheel of the new Aston Martin Valhalla, plus a  restomod, the Kamm 912 C (based on a Porsche 912). There's also the fact that the average UK car is getting older, plus much more besides, including your correspondence.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

