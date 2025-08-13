Vauxhall will showcase the future of its GSe performance sub-brand with a new concept that nods to motorsport icons of the past, such as the Manta 400 rally car.

The GSe sub-brand was relaunched in July as a badge for performance-honed versions of Vauxhall’s EVs, starting with the 276bhp Mokka GSe.

This concept, however, will go even further to “explore the boundaries of battery-electric performance vehicles”, hinting that more radical designs and upgrades will be used for future GSe models.

This is shown in a selection of preview images that reveal its motorsport-derived positioning: the concept will feature a slim racing steering wheel, lightweight bucket seats and a roll-cage.

Other images show aerodynamic alloy wheels and several triangular elements that Vauxhall says provide “a subtle nod to historic and iconic motorsport vehicles such as the Opel Manta 400 rally car”.

The firm has also hinted that some components of the concept could even preview more general aspects of Vauxhall’s future design, such as a new interpretation of its Compass motif, which is most notably used in its lighting signature.

It is expected that the concept won’t just be a design exercise and could preview a production model. “The concept will be very much at home on the racing track and offer a thrilling yet comfortable and safe driving experience,” said Vauxhall.