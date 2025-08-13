WATCH: Aston Martin Valhalla! | Prototype hypercar reviewed

Aston Martin Valhalla! | Prototype hypercar reviewed

​This is the new Aston Martin Valhalla, Aston’s new supercar - or hypercar, if you think that 1064bhp pushes it from one bracket to the next. It’s reviewed here still in prototype form at Aston’s discreet development facility inside Silverstone. Aston Martin says that the Valhalla’s hardware has been fixed, but that it’s still tweaking the software, prior to the car going on sale in spring 2026. The hardware is hardcore. The Valhalla has a two-seat carbonfibre tub, with a mid-mounted 4.0-litre flat-plane crank AMG V8 turned up to 817bhp, plus three electric motors – one in the gearbox, two for the front wheels – to give a system total of 1064bhp and 811lb ft.

Just 999 of the £850,000 Valhallas will be built. We’ll be behind the wheel again when the production version is finished, but for now sit back and enjoy as Matt Prior brings you technical details, a look around the Valhalla’s interior, and finds out what it’s like to drive – and drift it– around a race track. Watch the film by clicking on the video play button above.