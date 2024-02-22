BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kimera Evo38: Lancia 037 tribute gains mild-hybrid system, 4WD
UP NEXT
Czinger shelves GT, SUV to focus on more variants of 21C hypercar

Kimera Evo38: Lancia 037 tribute gains mild-hybrid system, 4WD

Fresh development of reimagined 1980s rally monster is boosted to nearly 600bhp in production form

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 August 2025

The striking Kimera Evo38 has been revealed in finished production form ahead of its debut at Monterey Car Week, bringing almost 600bhp, mild hybridisation and four-wheel drive.

A vision of “what would have been” if the legendary WRC-winning Lancia 037 had continued being developed beyond 1992, it is an evolution of the Italian firm’s debut model, the Evo37.

The most notable development is a move from the rear-wheel-drive set-up that defined the 037 – it having been the last such car to win a constructor’s title in the World Rally Championship – to four-wheel drive. 

Power is sent to the front wheels through a Torsen limited-slip differential and the split of torque between each axle can be varied using a controller in the cockpit.

This notionally allows for greater traction on slippery surfaces or under high loads, although the driver can choose for all the power to be sent through the rear wheels if they so desire.

The driveshaft that links the front axle to the mid-mounted, turbocharged and supercharged 2.2-litre four-cylinder engine runs through the spine of the car’s cockpit and is encased in glass.

Power is up from 500bhp to 592bhp, thanks in part to the addition of a 48V mild-hybrid system and a trick exhaust, which is valved to allow drivers to swap between a road-friendly muffled set-up and a rortier straight-through one.

With the valve opened, the turbocharger can also be seen glowing through the car’s rear end, Kimera said.

Kimera Evo38 engine bay

That power is delivered through a six-speed manual gearbox with an exposed billet-aluminum linkage.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga
Lotus Evija review 2025 001
Lotus Evija
8
Lotus Evija
audi a5
Audi A5
7
Audi A5

View all car reviews

Back to top

The car's chassis has also been overhauled, gaining push-rod suspension and a strut-tower brace into which the turbocharger’s cooler is integrated.

Despite the move to four-wheel drive, the Evo38 is lighter than the Evo37, at around 1100kg.

Prices have yet to be confirmed but are expected to push toward the £500,000 mark. “Nearly all” 38 examples set to be produced are already accounted for, according to Kimera.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Hyundai BAYON 1.0 T-GDi MHEV SE Connect DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£16,306
7,125miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD Auto Euro 5 5dr
2013
£6,000
77,025miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Superb Hatch 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,650
31,618miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Active Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,181
17,050miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 2.0 125i M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,495
94,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet Turismo Cabrio Euro 6 2dr
2017
£10,999
39,800miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d ED EfficientDynamics Business Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£5,999
69,827miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,995
58,357miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4i EcoTEC SRi Euro 6 5dr
2018
£7,495
42,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Hughbl 12 August 2025

Pretty as a picture.

Hughbl 12 August 2025

Pretty as a picture. If only Lancia had continued to evolve their car so it was available and affordable.

Peter Cavellini 22 February 2024

Maybe it's the color,but that's hideous!, it looks like a cheap badly fitted body kit.

Hughbl 12 August 2025

This new model looks fabulous.

Latest Reviews

Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga
Lotus Evija review 2025 001
Lotus Evija
8
Lotus Evija
audi a5
Audi A5
7
Audi A5

View all car reviews