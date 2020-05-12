Autocar confidential: Volkswagen's hydrogen rebuff, Porsche's SUV spree and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
12 May 2020

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we talk hydrogen with Volkswagen, get the numbers on Porsche's SUV sales, reveal the truly international span of the PSA-FCA merger and more.

VW says no to hydrogen

Volkswagen's technical chief, Matthias Rabe, says the firm has no plans to adopt hydrogen technology, despite Audi leading VW Group research into the powertrain. He said that while “as a group we look in that direction, for Volkswagen in the near future it’s not an option”. Rabe believes hydrogen technology is best suited to commercial vehicles.

Porsche's SUV sales spree

Some 64% of Porsche’s global deliveries in the first quarter of 2020 were SUVs, despite the impact of newer models such as the latest 911 and electric Taycan. The Cayenne is now outselling the six-year-old Macan, with 18,417 shifted in the quarter. Just over 2000 Taycans have been delivered to date.

Update: PSA-FCA merger

The PSA Group's merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has resulted in applications in 14 of the 24 countries required to satisfy regulatory authorities as it methodically works through the process. Only once this is done and satisfied will the firms discuss specifics of what it means for different brands and model lines. “After that, we will jump on all we have to do to generate synergies between companies,” said PSA Group CEO and future PSA-FCA chief Carlos Tavares.

Non-hybrids still a goer for Cupra

The introduction of the plug-in hybrid Cupra Leon is a core focus for the brand but won’t necessarily mean supply of the non-hybrid 2.0-litre petrol is limited. “Even after the impact of CO2, the 300bhp powertrain is still very profitable to us,” said Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths. “I would never limit Cupra.”

