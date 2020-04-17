New Volkswagen Tiguan: official sketch previews facelifted SUV

Volkswagen has given the first official look at the facelifted version of the Tiguan SUV, ahead of its unveiling this summer, in a new design sketch.

The second-generation Tiguan was launched in 2016 and has become the firm’s best-selling nameplate, with 910,926 produced last year in both regular and extended-wheelbase Allspace form. The regular Tiguan will receive the refresh first, with the makeover of the Allspace version following soon after. A hot R performance version is also on the cards.

The sketch, shown as part of a presentation by Tiguan marketing boss Hendrick Muth, hints at a new grille and front bumper design to bring the model in line with the latest design trends of Volkswagen’s combustion-engined models.

According to Muth, the facelifted Tiguan will offer “a big change in terms of design, with a totally new front” that will give it a “more dynamic” appearance. It will also feature LED front and rear lights as standard, with Volkswagen’s matrix LED ‘IQ Lights’ available as options.

Muth confirmed that the interior will be updated with the latest “digital and connected technology”, in similar fashion to the eighth-generation Golf and new Passat. That will include the latest version of VW’s infotainment system and, as with those two models, will likely mean a significant reduction in the use of physical buttons and switches.

There will also be the latest driver assistance systems introduced on the Golf, including the ability for semi-autonomous driving at speeds of up to 130mph.

Volkswagen has already confirmed that the new-look Tiguan will gain a GTE plug-in hybrid version, and it will also use the latest Evo versions of the TSI petrol and TDI diesel engines introduced with the latest Golf. Both petrol and diesel feature a number of revisions to reduce emissions, including twin-dosing technology on the TDI units.