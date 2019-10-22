Autocar confidential: Renault shrugs off electric rivals, practical thinking for Audi RS6 and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we chat EVs with Renault, get the lowdown on Audi's first ever RS tow hook, talk Honda E sales targets and more.

Renault not fussed by Peugeot and VW

Renault's joint managing director, Olivier Merguet, has welcomed the launch of electric models from rivals such as Peugeot and Volkswagen as positive news, because “it will help bring confidence in electric cars to the consumer”. Merguet said Renault wasn’t scared of those cars stealing customers from the Zoe, claiming the firm’s long EV experience gives it an edge in the market.

What Audi's performance cars need is... a tow hook?

Audi Sport's brief for the recently launched RS6 Avant was to improve performance without affecting its practicality as an estate – so they added a tow hook, a first for the performance arm. Designer Francesco D’Amore said: “It doesn’t improve driving dynamics, but it’s useful for everyday life.”