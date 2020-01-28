In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we tap Mercedes' brain on the future of China, quiz Audi Sport on the prospect of an electric R8, hear why Renault is focusing on design and more.

Mercedes' China prediction

Mercedes predicts that China’s car market will recover over the next five to ten years, despite it dropping significantly in the past 18 months. “It remains the place we see the biggest growth potential,” said CEO Ola Källenius. “We haven’t experienced a large fall, but for everyone I still see potential for expansion there.”

Audi Sport keeps R8 options open

Audi Sport isn't yet saying whether the next-gen R8 will go electric. Joint MD Julius Seebach said all options were open. For now, it has a strong future in its current generation, not only as a road car but also as a base for the R8 GT3 customer racer that is the most commercially successful GT3 car in the racing world. This makes the future of the R8 a more complex consideration than simply as a flagship road car.