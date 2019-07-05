R8 LMS GT2 is Audi’s most powerful customer racer yet

Audi is expanding its customer racing programme to the emerging GT2 class with the R8 LMS GT2.

Based on the R8 Spyder road car, the R8 LMS GT2 receives a fixed hard-top and extreme aerodynamic upgrade package, with a fixed rear wing and a roof-mounted air intake. Combined with a bespoke race exhaust system, it lets the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine produce 640bhp, making it the brand’s most powerful customer racer to date.

The car, which made its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, shares 55% of its internals with the R8 production car, but the body has been significantly enlarged, with an 11cm wider front bumper and expansive bonnet vent, while the race-prepped interior has been reinforced with a roll cage and FIA-approved racing bucket seats.

On sale today from €338,000 plus VAT, with customer deliveries expected by the end of the year, the R8 GT2 will initially focus on gentleman racers and track day drivers, before becoming eligible for racing in the new GT2 class in 2020.