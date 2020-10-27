Autocar confidential: Honda’s hybrid hopes, Mercedes’ two-door future, and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear why Lynk&Co is the 'wild horse' in Geely's stable, rest assured that two-door Mercs won't die with the S-Class Coupé and much more.

Lynk's wild ambitions

Lynk&Co CEO Alain Visser is keen to set the new Chinese brand apart from siblings Volvo and Polestar. “Volvo is an advanced, traditional car brand moving much more into mobility offerings, while Polestar is the Apple of the car industry: very cool and clean,” he said. “Lynk&Co is almost the opposite of Polestar: lifestyle-oriented and totally focused on mobility, even though we have a great car. If you ask chairman Li [Shufu], I think he would see us as the wild horse in Geely’s stable.”

Merc's two-door future

The axing of the S-Class Coupé doesn’t mean that we won’t see any more exciting two-door Mercedes models. Boss Ola Källenius hinted at the new SL, which is due next year, by saying: “With regard to dream cars and two-door versions, rest assured that you will get dream cars with a three-pointed star in the future.”

Demand to determine RS Q5

The product manager for the Q5, Michaela Benz, said Audi is holding off on launching a full-bore RS Q5 until it’s sure there’s demand for such a model. “We’re happy that our RS models are receiving such a good reception,” she said, “but we will start with the normal SQ5 TDI and TFSI in their respective markets and see what comes.”

Honda's hybrid hope

Honda Europe's senior vice-president has called for the UK government to reduce its singular focus on electric cars and recognise the “important role” played by hybrids. Ian Howells cited “challenges around affordability, infrastructure and technology limitations” of EVs as reasons to promote a “multi-pathway approach” to reduce emissions.