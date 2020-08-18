BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo XC40 diesel models pulled from sale
New Rolls-Royce Ghost: acoustic tuning to boost luxury feel

Volvo XC40 diesel models pulled from sale

Diesel XC40s will no longer be sold as Volvo focuses on mild-hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric cars
News
2 mins read
18 August 2020

Volvo has removed all diesel versions of its XC40 from sale in the UK as it moves away from the fuel in favour of electrified variants. 

The small SUV was available until August with two diesel engines: the 148bhp D3 and the 188bhp D4. Combined, these accounted for 36.5% of the model’s UK sales mix in 2019, with 5634 examples shifted during the year. Volvo claims that figure has dropped to 19% so far in 2020.

Both models are now no longer available to order on the company’s online configurator. A Volvo UK spokesman claimed the decision “is part of Volvo Cars’ ambitious global electrification strategy, which includes our well-established commitment to the phasing out of diesel in the long term. It also reflects the strong shift in customer demand towards petrol and electrified models.”

The XC40’s powertrain choice is now almost entirely electrified, with only the entry-level T3 not benefitting from the mild-hybrid technology of the more powerful petrols. Also available are two Recharge models: a plug-in hybrid (from £39,130) and the electric P8. The latter is available in First Edition form from £59,985, with cheaper variants due later.

Other Volvo diesel models remain on sale but recently had their D badge replaced by a B to denote their new mild-hybrid functionality. It’s not yet clear when the brand intends to phase them out.

Models such as the next-generation XC90 seven-seat SUV will ditch diesel in favour of hybrid and electric variants, Volvo has confirmed.

Join the debate

Comments
5

WinstonAlexanderson

18 August 2020
Here's to hoping they pull out of the UK in general.

This catastrophic failure of a company is a Trojan horse that has entered out market and looks to put good hard working Englishmen out of business.

Be it using chinese slave labour to build their cars, stealing photographers work in the USA, and copy cating tesla while trying to discredit teslas image with a independent study that backfired on them an unleaded their own lies in regards to the range of the Polestar... what is next for this once great - now tragic company?

They should be barred from sales in the entire region.

manicm

18 August 2020
WinstonAlexanderson wrote:

Here's to hoping they pull out of the UK in general. This catastrophic failure of a company is a Trojan horse that has entered out market and looks to put good hard working Englishmen out of business. Be it using chinese slave labour to build their cars, stealing photographers work in the USA, and copy cating tesla while trying to discredit teslas image with a independent study that backfired on them an unleaded their own lies in regards to the range of the Polestar... what is next for this once great - now tragic company? They should be barred from sales in the entire region.

Just as the iPhone, iPad, or any other device you used to write your garbage on was made in China using slave labor. Seek some intellectual help young man.

rickerby

18 August 2020
WinstonAlexanderson wrote:

Here's to hoping they pull out of the UK in general. This catastrophic failure of a company is a Trojan horse that has entered out market and looks to put good hard working Englishmen out of business. Be it using chinese slave labour to build their cars, stealing photographers work in the USA, and copy cating tesla while trying to discredit teslas image with a independent study that backfired on them an unleaded their own lies in regards to the range of the Polestar... what is next for this once great - now tragic company? They should be barred from sales in the entire region.

 

ive seen some barking mad posts on here before but this really takes the biscuit. Nutter!!

xxxx

18 August 2020

Loving the move away from diesel in this class, Volvo one wasn't great anyway.

In future Autocar please give warnings when a possible heart attack could be triggered by such shocks.  60k for an XC40 oh how I laughed

Andrew1

18 August 2020
Dude, whatever you smoke it has a bad effect on you. Try some camomile tea.

