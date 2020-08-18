Volvo XC40 diesel models pulled from sale

Volvo has removed all diesel versions of its XC40 from sale in the UK as it moves away from the fuel in favour of electrified variants.

The small SUV was available until August with two diesel engines: the 148bhp D3 and the 188bhp D4. Combined, these accounted for 36.5% of the model’s UK sales mix in 2019, with 5634 examples shifted during the year. Volvo claims that figure has dropped to 19% so far in 2020.

Both models are now no longer available to order on the company’s online configurator. A Volvo UK spokesman claimed the decision “is part of Volvo Cars’ ambitious global electrification strategy, which includes our well-established commitment to the phasing out of diesel in the long term. It also reflects the strong shift in customer demand towards petrol and electrified models.”

The XC40’s powertrain choice is now almost entirely electrified, with only the entry-level T3 not benefitting from the mild-hybrid technology of the more powerful petrols. Also available are two Recharge models: a plug-in hybrid (from £39,130) and the electric P8. The latter is available in First Edition form from £59,985, with cheaper variants due later.

Other Volvo diesel models remain on sale but recently had their D badge replaced by a B to denote their new mild-hybrid functionality. It’s not yet clear when the brand intends to phase them out.

Models such as the next-generation XC90 seven-seat SUV will ditch diesel in favour of hybrid and electric variants, Volvo has confirmed.

