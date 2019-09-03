Autocar confidential: Alfa plots next-gen Giulia, Pininfarina's usable hypercar and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear how Volkswagen's inching nearer to a brand-wide electric revolution, why Pininfarina thinks its Battista has the edge over the Aston Martin Valkyrie and more.

New plan for Milan's sedan

Sales of Alfa Romeo’s critically well-received Giulia are not strong, saloons being a declining segment – and FCA’s European design boss Klaus Busse says Alfa is already thinking about what kind of vehicle might replace it. “We have an idea, but it’s too early to share,” he said.

Vorsprung durch tech-quick

Audi exterior design chief Andreas Mindt said the E-tron GT, the firm’s Tesla Model S-rivalling flagship electric saloon, is a “miracle”, owing to its short development time. He added that “our competitors will be shocked” by the performance of the production version, due next year with Porsche Taycan underpinnings.