Autocar confidential: Alfa plots next-gen Giulia, Pininfarina's usable hypercar and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
by Autocar
3 September 2019

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear how Volkswagen's inching nearer to a brand-wide electric revolution, why Pininfarina thinks its Battista has the edge over the Aston Martin Valkyrie and more. 

New plan for Milan's sedan

Sales of Alfa Romeo’s critically well-received Giulia are not strong, saloons being a declining segment – and FCA’s European design boss Klaus Busse says Alfa is already thinking about what kind of vehicle might replace it. “We have an idea, but it’s too early to share,” he said. 

Vorsprung durch tech-quick 

Audi exterior design chief Andreas Mindt said the E-tron GT, the firm’s Tesla Model S-rivalling flagship electric saloon, is a “miracle”, owing to its short development time. He added that “our competitors will be shocked” by the performance of the production version, due next year with Porsche Taycan underpinnings. 

Pininfarina’s 1900bhp runabout

Pininfarina boss Michael Perschke reckons the forthcoming 1900bhp Battista EV shouldn’t be compared with track-focused machines such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Perschke said the Valkyrie is “designed with a different purpose: it’s a collector’s item for crazy guys who want a track tool, but are probably never going to use it to its best. Our purpose is to give you a car you can drive on a daily basis and, if you want to go on a race track and clock more than 200mph, it’s doable.” 

Volkswagen’s new ‘green’ house

Volkswagen is converting its Zwickau factory in Germany from Golf and Passat assembly into its first home for electric car production. The site should be ready in the next couple of months. In time, up to 330,000 electric cars a year will be built there for VW, Audi and Seat, the first being the VW ID hatch due next year. 

tuga

3 September 2019

We know nothing about it. 

 

More news at 5.

 

 

BigMitch

3 September 2019

Sales of Sedans are strong. Ask VW, Toyota and Mercedes. Sales of this particular sedan aren't strong; thats all.

 

The queston is why? 2 very good products, Stelvio and Guilia slow to move off of forecourts. It's because while Alfa has a wonderful history and is an evocotive brand, the regular public doesn;t trust them. They are seen as unreliable and that image has stuck since the 80's. What can they do to change it? Make reliable cars for more than one generation is a start.

