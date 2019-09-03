Autocar confidential: Alfa plots next-gen Giulia, Pininfarina's usable hypercar and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear how Volkswagen's inching nearer to a brand-wide electric revolution, why Pininfarina thinks its Battista has the edge over the Aston Martin Valkyrie and more.
New plan for Milan's sedan
Sales of Alfa Romeo’s critically well-received Giulia are not strong, saloons being a declining segment – and FCA’s European design boss Klaus Busse says Alfa is already thinking about what kind of vehicle might replace it. “We have an idea, but it’s too early to share,” he said.
Vorsprung durch tech-quick
Audi exterior design chief Andreas Mindt said the E-tron GT, the firm’s Tesla Model S-rivalling flagship electric saloon, is a “miracle”, owing to its short development time. He added that “our competitors will be shocked” by the performance of the production version, due next year with Porsche Taycan underpinnings.
tuga
Alfa plots new Giulia
We know nothing about it.
More news at 5.
BigMitch
Sales of Sedans are strong.
Sales of Sedans are strong. Ask VW, Toyota and Mercedes. Sales of this particular sedan aren't strong; thats all.
The queston is why? 2 very good products, Stelvio and Guilia slow to move off of forecourts. It's because while Alfa has a wonderful history and is an evocotive brand, the regular public doesn;t trust them. They are seen as unreliable and that image has stuck since the 80's. What can they do to change it? Make reliable cars for more than one generation is a start.
3
