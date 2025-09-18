BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The best hybrid company cars - driven, ranked and rated
UP NEXT
Mercedes 'Mini G-Class': everything we know

The best hybrid company cars - driven, ranked and rated

Fleet users looking to slash their bills and begin their electrified journey need look no further than these hybrids

News
James DisdaleSam Phillips
8 mins read
18 September 2025

With a broad range of powertrains and bodystyles, finding an affordable company car that doesn’t cost the earth to run is no longer an arduous task. 

We’ve cast an eye over the latest batch of petrol-electric contenders to understand the best options for user-choosers looking to mix business with pleasure – and save money on their tax bill. 

Here we’re focusing on full hybrid ('self-charging’) and mild-hybrid company cars.

Full hybrids typically use a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor so can drive, for short periods at least, in EV mode.

Mild hybrids feature a smaller starter-generator that adds an extra layer of boost for accelerating but can also recover lost energy and feed it back into a small battery when coasting or braking. 

Crucially, these set-ups help lower official CO2 emissions, which means you will get more favourable benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax treatment. This figure indicates how much a company car driver’s salary will be taxed each month for the pleasure of using their car, so the lower the better.

Of course, EVs and plug-in hybrids offer greater savings, but not all drivers can charge at home. But fleet managers are constantly looking at ways to cut CO2 and slash fuel bulls, hence full hybrids are a popular choice.

At present, we think the Skoda Superb is the best hybrid company car, thanks to its comfortable ride, spacious interior and frugal mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Read on as we share the hybrid models that best fulfil the traditional company car role of combining business during the week with family-friendly versatility at the weekend.

1. Skoda Superb

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design10
  • Interior10
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs9

Our choice: Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE Technology

Now that the once king of the business park Volkswagen Passat saloon is no more, the Skoda Superb liftback has matured into the standout choice for company car drivers. 

Regardless of engine and specification, the Superb makes an excellent saloon-type hatchback that’s refreshingly simple and straightforward.
Sam Phillips, Staff Writer

Here we have a handsome, spacious, lavishly equipped 'saloon' that nails the company car brief. 

There’s a choice of traditional ICE powertrains, plus a PHEV option, but it’s the mild-hybrid petrol 1.5 TSI e-TEC that’s the pick of the line-up here. 

The smooth and refined unit is brisk rather than quick, but with the Superb’s poised handling and pliant, long-distance gait, the driving experience is a satisfying one. 

In SE Technology guise, it promises 54.1mpg, emits just 119g/km of CO2 and is rated at 29% BIK. 

Read our Skoda Superb review

Save money on a Skoda Superb with What Car?

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla
Nissan Micra review 2025 001
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra

View all car reviews

Back to top

2. Toyota Corolla

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs8

Our choice: Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-i Design Hybrid

Toyota's enduring family hatchback is a bit of an underdog in its class, quietly offering solid driving dynamics in a good-looking, generously equipped and practical package. 

The Corolla's powertrain is quite clever in that it forces you to drive more conservatively, as not doing so risks a loud high-rev mooing.
Will Rimell, News editor

Riding on the Japanese brand’s TNGA platform, the Corolla was developed with more enthusiastic European driving tastes in mind, allowing you to make swift, untroubled progress down a twisty back road. 

Precise handling is complimented by the Corolla’s pliant and comfortable ride, which serves up plenty of refinement.

You can have a 138bhp 1.8-litre engine, but you should plump for the more powerful 2.0-litre unit. It pairs a four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors for an output of 176bhp. There’s more than enough poke for everyday driving, with the motors delivering plenty of zip. 

It will return in excess of 60mpg and CO2 emissions of as low as 106g/km (that will be a BIK rating of 27%, thank you), so the Corolla is a business-savvy choice.

Read our Toyota Corolla review

Save money on a Toyota Corolla with What Car?

3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Our choice: Mercedes-Benz C200 AMG Line

When it comes to the corporate car park pecking order, the kudos of the three-pointed star takes some beating. Indeed, it’s not the sharpest to drive, but the classy and cosseting C-Class still feels a cut above. 

The Mercedes C-Class is a car that does most things very well while bathing you in technology and comfort.
Murray Scullion, Digital editor

Lurking behind the C200 model's grille is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s boosted by a 19bhp electric motor for a total of 201bhp. 

While its performance is more modest, there's still enough poke for a sub-6.0sec 0-62mph time and it has a top speed of 155mph. CO2 emissions of 142g/km place it in the 34% BIK bracket, which makes it one of the dearer options in this list.

The BMW 3 Series may have more rear-drive dynamism, but the C-Class’s comfort-biased ride, hushed cabin and adroitly appointed interior makes it a pleasant long-distance cruiser. 

Read our Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

Save money on a Mercedes C-Class with What Car?

Advertisement
Back to top

4. Honda Civic

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Our choice: Honda Civic 2.0 i-MMD e:HEV Elegance

For the petrolheads among us, the Type R is the only Honda Civic worth thinking about. 

Quite a few Hondas are built in China now (the ZR-V, CR-V and e:Ny1), but the Civic, Jazz and HR-V are made in Japan for the European market.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

However, you ignore the standard Civic at your peril, because it’s one of the most capable family hatchbacks that money can buy.

Its clever 181bhp hybrid system is punchy and responsive while also smooth and quiet like an electric car; it even has a pure EV mode.

The steering is nicely weighted and accurate and it rides well, too, with high levels of refinement that make motorway schleps less arduous. 

The Civic’s subtly premium cabin is smartly designed and full of decent-quality materials, and it’s remarkably roomy, with its 410-litre boot good enough for plenty of sales samples. 

As for the bottom line, the Civic claims up to 60.1mpg at the pumps and falls into the 27% BIK bracket.

Read our Honda Civic review

Save money on a Honda Civic with What Car?

5. Dacia Duster

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs10

Our pick: Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 Expression

If you ever find yourself straying off the beaten track or need a bit of additional ground clearance to handle a breaker’s yard, the overtly rugged Dacia Duster is the company car of choice. 

The Duster has even more charm than its forebears, and the view over the high bonnet is very ‘mini Toyota Land Cruiser’.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The third-generation Duster remains a budget-friendly option in the SUV class yet is much more refined, driveable, stylish and efficient than any of its forebears – particularly with the Hybrid 140 engine. 

With a frugal 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine and two electric motors (one to drive the wheels and another to act as a starter-generator to feed the battery), the 138bhp hybrid Duster is brisk and competitively quick.

You will easily achieve close to 50mpg day to day and, because the full hybrid Duster emits 114g/km of CO2, it has a competitive BIK rating of 28%. 

A new platform ensures there’s polish to the Duster’s ride and handling: there’s good balance and grip and it isolates passengers from lumps and bumps well, especially at lower speeds in town. 

Read our Dacia Duster review

Save money on a Dacia Duster with What Car?

Advertisement
Back to top

6. BMW 5 Series

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/

    Our choice: BMW 520i M Sport

    The BMW 520i harks back to a pre-crossover era of defined classes and a clear automotive hierarchy. 

    There is some nice surfacing in the new 5 Series, but the buttons on the faceted light panels require a second or third stab too often.
    Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

    This G60-generation 5 Series isn’t as handsome as its predecessors, but there’s no denying it’s an imposing option, while its interior is spacious and full of plush materials. (The frustrating infotainment is the only letdown.) 

    And while it is a fairly big and heavy barge, the 520i drives with natural BMW balance and just enough rear-drive swagger.

    Crucially for a car that will be cruising motorways and fast arterials, the 5 Series also offers exceptional noise isolation and comfort.

    The electric i5 and PHEV models will be most popular with fleet managers, but this mild-hybrid version promises to be a reassuringly straightforward option.

    Its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 205bhp, which is good for 0-62mph in 7.5sec, although its BIK rating of 32% means fairly high tax bills.

    Read our BMW 5 Series review

    Save money on a BMW 5 Series with What Car?

    7. Peugeot 408

    8
    https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design7
    • Interior8
    • Performance6
    • Ride & Handling8
    • Costs7

    Our choice: Peugeot 408 Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 Allure 

    Yes, it’s another SUV-inspired crossover, but the 408 is certainly an elegant one, with sleek coupé lines that hide a classy and accommodating interior. Quality is good, while details such as the 3D-effect instrument cluster add interest.

    In the main, the 408 is relaxing, unobtrusive company. It’s a car that establishes an easy-going gait on most roads, settling down conspicuously well at higher speeds, and the cabin is a fine place to spend time.
    Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

    Another aspect that will grab your attention is the neat and precise handling that calls to mind the firm's finer efforts from its standard-setting dynamic heyday.

    It’s just a shame the ride lacks some of the typical fluidity provided by French cars in the past, with a slightly stiff-legged low-speed gait. 

    And while the mild-hybrid drivetrain is smooth and efficient, it has just 134bhp at its disposal, so it’s no firebrand, even if the standard six-speed automatic gearbox does its best to maximise what’s available.

    Still, the 408 Hybrid will return up to 52.5mpg, while a BIK rating of 29% means lower-rate earners sacrifice only around £1900 over the course of a year.

     

    Read our Peugeot 408 review

    Save money on a Peugeot 408 with What Car?

    Advertisement
    Back to top

    8. Kia Niro

    8
    https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design7
    • Interior8
    • Performance7
    • Ride & Handling7
    • Costs9

    Our choice: Kia Niro Hybrid 1.6 GDi 3

    You're spoiled for choice when it comes to the Kia Niro, which is available with either electric, PHEV or full hybrid power.

    The Niro scores with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers excellent space, looks that stand out from the crowd, strong standard equipment, good infotainment and Kia’s market-leading seven-year warranty.
    Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

    However, for most, it’s the 'self-charging' hybrid that delivers the best blend of usability and value, even if company car users can save more on tax with the more heavily electrified models.

    The second-generation Niro exudes plenty of distinctive kerb appeal, especially if you go for the contrasting C-pillar paint finish.

    Inside, it packs enough space for five and a dashboard that neatly combines the latest in digital screens with easy-to-use physical switchgear. Fit and finish is good too and kit is generous across the board. 

    While it's not the most exciting to drive, the Niro Hybrid's tried and tested drivetrain offers unruffled progress, with more than enough performance for most daily duties, plus its 25% BIK rating is lower than many other hybrids'.

    Read our Kia Niro review

    Save money on a Kia Niro with What Car?

    9. Volkswagen Golf

    9
    https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design8
    • Interior8
    • Performance8
    • Ride & Handling8
    • Costs8

    Our choice: Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI Style

    If there’s one thing more dependable than death and (company car) taxes, then it’s the Volkswagen Golf.

    All Golfs have very natural handling, with steering that's crisp and accurate and weights up progressively as you load up the chassis in a corner.
    Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

    The German hatchback remains the gold standard when it comes to compact family cars and continues to resonate with consumers even in the face of SUV-mania. 

    Volkswagen has still needed to keep the Golf fresh, though, and the 'Mk8.5' model features some subtle styling updates and an interior that’s both classy and versatile.

    You can even have a spacious estate version if the standard hatchback’s boot is too small for your family life.

    It rides on Volkswagen's familiar MQB platform, which means it retains the neat handling and smooth ride of the previous Golf. It’s not as fun as the Ford Focus, but it’s not far off.

    There’s a choice of standard petrol and diesel engines, but the mild-hybrid petrol offers a punchy 148bhp and a 29% BIK rating – lower than the petrol and just a fraction higher than the diesel. 

    Read our Volkswagen Golf review

    Save money on a Volkswagen Golf with What Car?

    Advertisement
    Back to top

    10. Hyundai Tucson

    8
    https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design8
    • Interior8
    • Performance7
    • Ride & Handling8
    • Costs8

    Our choice: Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Hybrid Advance

    The Tucson was recently refreshed to keep showroom interest high, but its distinctive looks have been left largely unchanged, which means you still won’t lose yours in the company car park.

    The latest Tucson shows that Hyundai can do both style and substance.
    Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

    The biggest changes have been reserved for the interior, which takes its cues from the Ioniq 5 EV. That means there's a double-width screen ahead of the driver that houses the infotainment and instrument cluster, plus an increase in quality that helps give the Tucson a real dose of premium appeal.

    There’s plenty of space inside, too, and a cavernous 577-litre boot (although non-hybrid models are bigger still, at 620 litres). 

    The Tucson is less at home away from the motorway, but the handling is accurate enough and there’s plenty of grip. Just don’t expect much by way of excitement.

    The petrol-electric powertrain delivers a decent 212bhp but is hampered by a slow-witted dual-clutch gearbox. And with CO2 emissions of 129g/km, its BIK rating of 31% is a little on the high side.

    Read our Hyundai Tucson review

    Save money on a Hyundai Tucson with What Car?

    Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.
    Advertisement

    Sam Phillips

    Sam Phillips
    Title: Staff Writer

    Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

    He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

    Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

    James Disdale

    James Disdale
    Title: Special correspondent

    James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

    For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.

    used cars for sale

     Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Tech Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
    2019
    £9,629
    37,504miles
    Petrol
    Manual
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
    2024
    £21,011
    7,150miles
    Petrol
    Manual
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Hyundai KONA 1.6 H-GDi N Line S DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
    2025
    £28,786
    2,895miles
    Petrol Hybrid
    Automatic
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
    2020
    £15,229
    22,795miles
    Electric
    Automatic
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
    2022
    £21,290
    31,375miles
    Petrol
    Manual
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 FSI V8 S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 5dr
    2015
    £25,475
    57,538miles
    Petrol
    Automatic
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Shine Plus EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
    2022
    £15,940
    13,702miles
    Petrol
    Automatic
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE DSG Auto 6Spd Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
    2016
    £9,995
    83,331miles
    Diesel
    Automatic
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI Carbon Black Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
    2024
    £52,990
    5,552miles
    Petrol
    Automatic
    5
    View detailsopens in a new tab
    Next
    Prev
    View all cars
    In partnership with

    Join the debate

    Comments
    1
    Add a comment…
    soldi 11 August 2023

    Sister publication - What Car? - consistenly puts the Lexus NX plug-in at the top of the tree. But no mention of it here. Are your colleagues wrong?

    Latest Reviews

    Honda Civic R fronttracking
    Honda Civic Type R
    8
    Honda Civic Type R
    01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
    Peugeot e-408
    7
    Peugeot e-408
    changan deepal s07 01
    Changan Deepal S07
    Changan Deepal S07
    Toyota Corolla front three quarter
    Toyota Corolla
    8
    Toyota Corolla
    Nissan Micra review 2025 001
    Nissan Micra
    Nissan Micra

    View all car reviews