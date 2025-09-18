With a broad range of powertrains and bodystyles, finding an affordable company car that doesn’t cost the earth to run is no longer an arduous task.

We’ve cast an eye over the latest batch of petrol-electric contenders to understand the best options for user-choosers looking to mix business with pleasure – and save money on their tax bill.

Here we’re focusing on full hybrid ('self-charging’) and mild-hybrid company cars.

Full hybrids typically use a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor so can drive, for short periods at least, in EV mode.

Mild hybrids feature a smaller starter-generator that adds an extra layer of boost for accelerating but can also recover lost energy and feed it back into a small battery when coasting or braking.

Crucially, these set-ups help lower official CO2 emissions, which means you will get more favourable benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax treatment. This figure indicates how much a company car driver’s salary will be taxed each month for the pleasure of using their car, so the lower the better.

Of course, EVs and plug-in hybrids offer greater savings, but not all drivers can charge at home. But fleet managers are constantly looking at ways to cut CO2 and slash fuel bulls, hence full hybrids are a popular choice.

At present, we think the Skoda Superb is the best hybrid company car, thanks to its comfortable ride, spacious interior and frugal mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Read on as we share the hybrid models that best fulfil the traditional company car role of combining business during the week with family-friendly versatility at the weekend.