The Geneva motor show will return next year in a slimmed-down revamped format that will have “the car at the centre”, according to organisers.

The long-running Swiss event hasn’t run for the past four years, after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic and “uncertainties in the global economy” prevented a 2023 comeback.

Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) recently staged its first event since 2019 with a new Geneva-branded spin-off show in Qatar.