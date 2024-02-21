BACK TO ALL NEWS
New IM L6 is Chinese Tesla Model 3 rival with 500-mile range
No electrified Dacia Sandero until it "becomes an issue"

New IM L6 is Chinese Tesla Model 3 rival with 500-mile range

MG sibling brand, due to launch in Europe next year, shows new saloon EV packing solid-state batteries
Charlie Martin Will Rimell
26 February 2024

IM Motors has unveiled its new L6 electric saloon at the Geneva motor show and confirmed that it will arrive in Europe early next year.

IM was founded in late 2020 as a tie-up between MG parent firm SAIC, e-commerce giant Alibaba and R&D specialist Zhangjiang Hi-Tech, and it delivered the first examples of its L7 electric saloon in late 2021.

It made headlines last year when it announced a technical partnership with Audi, which will result in the German company using its platforms for a range of Chinese-market EVs as an alternative to the Volkswagen Group’s delayed SSP architecture.

Autocar previously reported that it will soon launch in the UK, with it already having a small, visible presence in MG's flagship showroom in Marylebone, London.

The L6, the first model it will sell in Europe, is based on its iO Origin architecture. This features 875V electricals, allowing the battery to charge at up to 396kW – an even higher rate than the 320kW claimed for the facelifted Porsche Taycan.

IM L6 rear

It will be offered with a choice of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, said to yield ranges of more than 372 miles and 497 miles. For reference, the new Tesla Model 3 Long Range officially provides up to 390 miles of driving between charges.

Powertrain details are yet to be disclosed, but IM claims a 0-62mph sprint time below 3.0sec, hinting at a multi-motor set-up with a high combined output.

The related LS6 electric SUV – which will be launched in Europe alongside the L6 – has a 776bhp dual-motor powertrain that enables a 0-62mph time of 3.48sec.

IM LS6 – front

The LS6 is priced from £32,000 in its native China, positioning it as a rival to the Tesla Model Y.

IM executives confirmed that its European line-up will comprise an additional SUV and saloon. It has yet to confirm which models these are, but it currently sells the larger LS7 and L7 in China.

shiftright 26 February 2024

Great, now hire some designers, because it looks like it was designed by an engineer.

Peter Cavellini 26 February 2024

So, £32K in China, that'll be what in Europe or the UK?, I'd say double that.

Peter Cavellini 21 February 2024

It's not even March yet, April first already.?

jason_recliner 22 February 2024

Eh?
Peter Cavellini wrote:

It's not even March yet, April first already.?

 

Eh?

Peter Cavellini 22 February 2024
jason_recliner wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

It's not even March yet, April first already.?

All of a sudden lots of cars from the east appear, is this coincidence?

Eh?

WonkoTheSaneUK 26 February 2024
Peter Cavellini wrote:

All of a sudden lots of cars from the east appear, is this coincidence?

No, it's the Geneva Motor Show, as stated in the first paragraph of the article.

Car manufacturers tend to announce their new vehicles and markets at such functions.

