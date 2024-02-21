New IM L6 is Chinese Tesla Model 3 rival with 500-mile range

IM Motors has unveiled its new L6 electric saloon at the Geneva motor show and confirmed that it will arrive in Europe early next year.

IM was founded in late 2020 as a tie-up between MG parent firm SAIC, e-commerce giant Alibaba and R&D specialist Zhangjiang Hi-Tech, and it delivered the first examples of its L7 electric saloon in late 2021.

It made headlines last year when it announced a technical partnership with Audi, which will result in the German company using its platforms for a range of Chinese-market EVs as an alternative to the Volkswagen Group’s delayed SSP architecture.

Autocar previously reported that it will soon launch in the UK, with it already having a small, visible presence in MG's flagship showroom in Marylebone, London.

The L6, the first model it will sell in Europe, is based on its iO Origin architecture. This features 875V electricals, allowing the battery to charge at up to 396kW – an even higher rate than the 320kW claimed for the facelifted Porsche Taycan.

It will be offered with a choice of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, said to yield ranges of more than 372 miles and 497 miles. For reference, the new Tesla Model 3 Long Range officially provides up to 390 miles of driving between charges.

Powertrain details are yet to be disclosed, but IM claims a 0-62mph sprint time below 3.0sec, hinting at a multi-motor set-up with a high combined output.

The related LS6 electric SUV – which will be launched in Europe alongside the L6 – has a 776bhp dual-motor powertrain that enables a 0-62mph time of 3.48sec.