Renault Scenic E-Tech wins Car of the Year 2024

The Renault Scenic E-Tech has won the 2024 Car of the Year award, announced at the Geneva motor show.

The electric SUV received a total of 329 votes from the jury of 59 journalists representing 22 countries, closely followed by the BMW 5 Series with 308 votes.

The Peugeot 3008 rounded out the podium with 197 points, while the Kia EV9 took fourth (190), the Volvo EX30 fifth (168) and the BYD Seal sixth (131).

The Toyota C-HR – the only car on the shortlist not to be offered with a pure-electric powertrain – placed seventh, with 127 votes.

Autocar is a sponsor of COTY with Editor Mark Tisshaw getting a spot as a juror. Each juror nominates seven new cars that were driven and on sale before the end of the previous calendar year and the seven cars with the most combined votes then make up the final shortlist.

To qualify for COTY, cars must be all-new. So no facelifts are permitted, nor are derivatives allowed.

COTY statutes dictate that: "The main criteria on which a car should be judged are the following: general design, comfort, safety, economy, handling and general roadworthiness, performance, functionality, general environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and price.

"Technical innovation and value for money are major factors."

