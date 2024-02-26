BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault Scenic E-Tech wins Car of the Year 2024

New electric SUV takes the crown, followed by the BMW 5 Series and Peugeot 3008
Mark TisshawCharlie Martin Autocar
26 February 2024

The Renault Scenic E-Tech has won the 2024 Car of the Year award, announced at the Geneva motor show.

The electric SUV received a total of 329 votes from the jury of 59 journalists representing 22 countries, closely followed by the BMW 5 Series with 308 votes.

The Peugeot 3008 rounded out the podium with 197 points, while the Kia EV9 took fourth (190), the Volvo EX30 fifth (168) and the BYD Seal sixth (131).

The Toyota C-HR – the only car on the shortlist not to be offered with a pure-electric powertrain – placed seventh, with 127 votes.

Autocar is a sponsor of COTY with Editor Mark Tisshaw getting a spot as a juror. Each juror nominates seven new cars that were driven and on sale before the end of the previous calendar year and the seven cars with the most combined votes then make up the final shortlist.

Car of the Year 2024 nominees

To qualify for COTY, cars must be all-new. So no facelifts are permitted, nor are derivatives allowed.

COTY statutes dictate that: "The main criteria on which a car should be judged are the following: general design, comfort, safety, economy, handling and general roadworthiness, performance, functionality, general environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and price.

"Technical innovation and value for money are major factors."

Rewatch the Car of the Year ceremony

How Autocar voted for Car of the Year 2024

Kia EV9 – 6pts

Kia EV9 front tracking

The field is very close at the top this year, with no one truly outstanding candidate, rather a series of models with very specific qualities in their chosen segments. The EV9 is the one truly original car here, which gives it the edge for me. It’s a fresh, modern take on the large family car with a nice relaxed drive and a hugely practical interior. Single-motor version is the one to go for. 

BMW 5 Series – 5pts

BMW i5 front quarter tracking

I wasn’t overly enamoured with the electric BMW i5, which felt a bit lost in positioning between the i4 and i7. However, when broadened out to the range as a whole, the proposition becomes far more compelling. This 5 Series is the best example yet of the multi-energy platform in action that means there’s a version for everyone. Great to see diesel still offered and the plug-in hybrids are superb. 

Renault Scenic – 5pts

Renault Scenic E-Tech front tracking

A good electric family car. Doesn’t move the game on too much but does feel like a good evolution and refining of the breed. Rides and handles well in the UK, which is why it’s placed so far ahead of the conceptually similar 3008 in my book. Some clever touches, such as the range indicator showing best- and worst-case scenarios. No need to go for the sporty Esprit Alpine, which hurts the ride. 

Toyota C-HR – 4pts

Toyota C-HR front tracking

Fantastic styling gives it real kerb appeal and there’s a good variety of powertrains, too. One of the more dynamic small crossovers to drive, which is another big plus. However, it’s too pricey and not spacious enough. Above all else, though, it feels like a simple refining and reskinning of the already impressive original car, rather than a revolution. 

BYD Seal – 2pts

BYD Seal front tracking

An impressive first attempt at an executive saloon from BYD, and it ticks lots of rational boxes. Interior quality is good, it drives well and it’s efficient. You’d be very happy to do lots of miles in one. Its score is simply limited by how derivative it is and how little it brings to the market that isn’t already available elsewhere. 

Peugeot 3008 – 2pts

Peugeot 3008 front tracking

Pound for pound, the 3008 has the best interior here. It’s a new benchmark in the mainstream market. Yet the rest of the package isn’t as impressive as the rest of the cars on the shortlist, chiefly the driving dynamics. The car is simply too heavy and this limits performance and the ride and handling.

Volvo EX30 – 1pt

Volvo EX30 front tracking

A curious car. It looks fantastic and breaks new ground for its maker, which should always be applauded and is why it gets at least one point. The dual-motor version has too much power for the chassis, so just stick to the single-motor. What can’t be overlooked is just how poor the infotainment user experience is. For a safety-conscious company, such distracting technology is almost unforgivable.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

