BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MG 3 reinvented with bold new look and hybrid power
UP NEXT
Dacia Spring EV could be built in Europe

MG 3 reinvented with bold new look and hybrid power

Chinese brand's all-new supermini claims 64mpg and quickest acceleration in class for around £20,000
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
26 February 2024

The MG 3 has been reinvented for a second generation, adopting a bold new look and switching to full hybrid power in a bid for supermini sales supremacy.

Set to be priced higher than before, at around £20,000, the 3 is due in the UK in the coming months as a rival to the Renault Clio, Toyota Yaris and Honda Jazz, majoring on practicality, efficiency and compelling performance.

The new-look 3 was designed at MG's Shanghai design studio, taking stylistic influence from the Chinese brand's current crop of crossovers and hatchbacks, and is slightly longer and wider than its pure-ICE forebear.

Related articles

Its new Hybrid Plus powertrain – MG's first non-plug-in hybrid offering – combines a 101bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 107bhp electric motor to give a combined 192bhp and 313lb ft, making it markedly more potent than the Clio and Yaris hybrids - and quicker too, with a 0-62mph time of 8.0sec.

Whereas the old 3 was offered variously with a five-speed manual, five-speed automated manual or four-speed automatic gearbox, the new car drives its front wheels exclusively through a three-speed auto.

MG touted the performance benefits of this system "over the commonly used CVT transmission often found in hybrids", claiming its three-speeder avoids lag to give more responsive acceleration.

For reference, the CVT-equipped Yaris needs 9.2sec to complete the 0-62mph sprint.

The extra poke doesn't come at the great expense of efficiency; MG claims the 3 will offer a combined 64mpg – almost 20mpg up on its predecessor – and have vastly reduced CO2 emissions, at 100g/km, both figures that stack it up neatly against its French and Japanese rivals.

A 1.83kWh battery gives the 3 enough juice to cover short distances at speeds of up to 50mph with the engine off, but it can also be driven in Series mode – with the engine functioning as a generator – or as a parallel hybrid, where the two power sources work in tandem to give the full 192bhp output.

MG said its engineers in China and Europe have collaborated to ensure the 3's dynamics are fine-tuned for the requirements of various global markets and that as a result it "offers a refined drive but keeps MG's 'fun to drive' ethos at its core".

Precise details of its chassis are thin on the ground, but MG said it benefits "from the use of new ultra-high-stiffness components" and that the suspension has been made lighter and tuned to give higher grip.

It also delivers "new highs in refinement and noise suppression", apparently, courtesy of optimised engine mounts and new sound-absorbing materials throughout the chassis.

The 3's cabin is an all-out departure from its predecessor, ushering in new 'floating' twin screens – a 7.0in driver's display and a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen – that feature new-look graphics and are more responsive.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
volvo ex30 review 2023 001 cornering front
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
MG 3

MG 3

MG Motor’s first supermini has price on its side, but the segment is filled with quality offerings for little more money - does the MG3 have anything else to offer?

Read our review
Back to top

The 3 will be sold in two trim levels in the UK. Standard equipment on the SE includes smartphone mirroring, four USB ports and a rear parking camera. The Trophy adds faux-leather seats (heated in the front), keyless entry and a 360deg parking camera.

The 3's wheelbase is now 50mm longer, at 2570mm, which should free up leg room in both rows of seats. More significant is the increase in boot capacity that comes from the longer overall footprint: at 298 litres, the 3 now has one of the largest boots in the segment.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
volvo ex30 review 2023 001 cornering front
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3

View all car reviews