Next-generation Dacia Duster gains hybrid, remains sub-£20k

The new Dacia Duster has been revealed for 2024 and is claimed by its maker to be the “best bargain on the market” after undergoing a technical revolution that includes the introduction of the model’s first electrified powertrains.

Gone is the B0 platform that has underpinned every Duster since the 2009 original. It has been replaced by the CMF-B architecture employed by cars including the Dacia Sandero, Renault Clio and Nissan Juke.

The move is said to significantly benefit practicality, refinement and dynamics without compromising the Duster’s compact size. It also enables the introduction of hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains alongside a pure-petrol option.

The entry-level 88bhp three-cylinder turbo petrol has been dropped, so the line-up now begins with the 99bhp four-cylinder engine. This is capable of running on both petrol and LPG, having a 50-litre tank for each.

With both brimmed, the Duster can do around 800 miles without stopping for fuel, according to official tests.

The mild-hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.2-litre turbo petrol triple, a 48V electric motor and a 0.9kWh battery. This is the only one available with a four-wheel drive system, which functions similarly to the old Duster’s.

In Auto mode, selected using a simple rotary dial, it is front-wheel drive most of the time but diverts power to the rear axle when the front loses traction. The 4x4 Lock mode, meanwhile, has been replaced with an Off-Road setting that actively distributes the torque between the front and rear axles.

The Duster also gains hill descent control, which can be activated in all gears and limits speed to a maximum of 18mph.

The 4x4 has 8mm more ground clearance (217mm in total) than front-wheel-drive models, while Dacia claims approach and departure angles of 31deg and 36deg.