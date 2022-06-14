Autocar names top female executives in the British car industry

Alison Jones, senior vice-president of circular economy at Stellantis, has won Autocar’s Great Women in the British Car Industry 2022 initiative, held in partnership with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Jones also came top of Autocar’s Executive category, alongside 11 other category winners who are recognised as being the most influential women in the British car industry today. Outstanding individuals across the categories, which include Marketing, Sales, Vehicle Development and Manufacturing, are celebrating their achievements today at a live event in London.

Autocar has also named five further Hall of Fame inductees in 2022. Joining Linda Jackson, the inaugural Hall of Famer from 2020, are: Danella Bagnall, vehicle programme quality director at Jaguar Land Rover; Josephine Payne, Craiova site director for Ford Motor Company; Michelle Roberts, marketing director at BMW Group UK; Angela Shepherd, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Retail Group; and Sue Slaughter, global purchasing director, supply chain sustainability, at Ford of Europe.

An Apprentice category, also recognised today, celebrates the rising stars at the beginning of their careers in the automotive industry.

Jones’s rise up the ranks of Stellantis has been impressive even to people well versed in her skill set. In February 2019, she was appointed group managing director of Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles in the UK and senior vice-president for the PSA Group. Then, following the merger of those brands under the Stellantis umbrella, Jones was given an overarching role in 2021, as she was made UK country manager and senior vice-president for Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Abarth, Jeep and Alfa Romeo. One year later, she was given the global Stellantis role of senior vice-president of circular economy. In addition, she is president of the SMMT.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “Alison Jones continues to build on her impressive track record in the industry and stellar career to date, and is a worthy two-time winner of our initiative. Her recent promotion to a global role within Stellantis demonstrates precisely why she is so highly valued within this most influential of organisations, and her success, influence and profile show no signs of slowing down.”

Jones said: “I'm very honoured to receive this award, as the team at Autocar and these awards demonstrate the breadth of talent and amazing jobs we have in our industry. We all continue to collectively work to improve the diversity and inclusion of our teams in all its forms. Our workforce should be a reflection of our communities and customers, and our industry is such an exciting and changing one, it should and can be attractive to everyone.”