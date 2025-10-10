The Volkswagen Group has appointed Markus Haupt as the permanent CEO of Seat and Cupra, following his five-month stint as the interim chief of the two brands.

He took the reins of the two Spanish marques after the shock departure of their previous chief, Wayne Griffiths, on 31 March.

Haupt was previously in charge of Seat and Cupra’s production and logistics, having overseen the preparation of their factory in Martorell, Spain, for the Volkswagen Group’s new Electric Urban Car family.

That family comprises the Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq, VW ID Polo and VW ID Cross, and all will be key in the VW Group's fightback against the incoming wave of Chinese competition – making Haupt a key player in the Group's future.