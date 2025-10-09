DS is embarking on a new chapter by launching its second-generation model line-up, with the French premium brand's future resting on the shoulders of the flagship No8 crossover and this DS No4 hatchback.

Previously called simply the DS 4, this has been the best-selling DS since its 2021 launch, albeit with just 2303 sales.

Such low volumes make you wonder why DS remains committed to the UK, even if this is still its fifth-best-selling market – but CEO Xavier Peugeot insists the brand is profitable and hopes its new line-up will help it become an influential player in Europe.

But how is DS going to achieve this when hatchback rivals are selling tens of thousands each year? Well, the brand is pinning its hopes on the No4's fresh look and, for the first time, the option of a battery-electric powertrain, which we’re testing here.