DS No4 E-Tense review

From £32,200

Swish-looking family hatchback gets new looks, new name and option of electric powertrain

DS is embarking on a new chapter by launching its second-generation model line-up, with the French premium brand's future resting on the shoulders of the flagship No8 crossover and this DS No4 hatchback.

Previously called simply the DS 4, this has been the best-selling DS since its 2021 launch, albeit with just 2303 sales.

DS now has just three models in its line-up: the No3, No4 and No8.
Such low volumes make you wonder why DS remains committed to the UK, even if this is still its fifth-best-selling market – but CEO Xavier Peugeot insists the brand is profitable and hopes its new line-up will help it become an influential player in Europe.

But how is DS going to achieve this when hatchback rivals are selling tens of thousands each year? Well, the brand is pinning its hopes on the No4's fresh look and, for the first time, the option of a battery-electric powertrain, which we’re testing here.

DESIGN & STYLING

DS n04 E Tense review 2025 003

The No4 retains the fashionable look of its predecessor but now features a new LED light signature inspired by the radical E-Tense Performance concept of 2022.

Indeed, it takes many cues from the futuristic sports car, and it falls more closely into line with the No8, with its new wider front grille and V-shaped lights. 

At 4400mm long, 1830mm wide and 1490mm tall, the No4 is longer, taller and wider than the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series.
Chrome has been ditched in favour of more sustainable black trim elements and the bonnet has been extended by 12mm. There are also new LED tail-lights. 

The No4 E-Tense rides on the same Stellantis EMP2 platform as the Peugeot e-308 but gets a larger 58.3kWh battery (total) and a more powerful front-mounted electric motor that makes 210bhp and 253lb ft of torque.

It can therefore travel further than its cousin, offering up to 279 miles of range. 

INTERIOR

DS n04 E Tense review 2025 010

Soft-touch leather-like materials cover most key touch points, and my range-topping Étoile test car’s cabin was enhanced by Alcantara trim.

Fit and finish is good, and I liked the patch of leather affixed to the centre console where you rest your knee.

The diamond motifs of the pre-facelift model remain, and while they’re a bit of a gimmick, they do add a touch of premium feel.
You now get a 10.25in digital instrument cluster (up from 7.0in) and a 10.0in central touchscreen. Both are graphically strong, but while the infotainment software is well configured, it can be sluggish.

We often praise cars for having physical switchgear, but the row of buttons below the touchscreen are poor: none of them can be used to adjust the temperature or fan speed, and you need to press three on-screen buttons to turn on the heated seats.

And while DS likes to boast about the No4’s generous proportions, rear accommodation isn’t great by class standards. Sitting behind my own driving position (6 nothing), I had barely any head or leg room and had to slouch to find a position that was still uncomfortable.

You get 430 litres of boot space, though, which is a fair bit more than in the Cupra Born.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

DS n04 E Tense review 2025 014

As DS prioritises comfort over performance, it’s no surprise that the No4 isn’t a particularly quick EV.

The 0-62mph sprint is achieved in 7.1sec, which makes it slower than the entry-level Born (6.7sec) but quicker than the Volkswagen ID 3 (7.6sec).

There's three drive modes to choose from: Eco, Normal and Sport. But even in Sport mode the No4 E-Tense feels sluggish.
The No4 builds speed in a linear fashion as opposed to the Born’s zippier acceleration from standstill. Pulling away from a junction spiritedly generates plenty of tyre squeal – a bit unrefined for a premium hatchback.

As with many Stellantis EVs, you can adjust the regenerative brakes using paddles behind the steering wheel. They’re pretty aggressive in the highest setting, and the brake pedal had more feel when the regen was switched off. 

RIDE & HANDLING

DS n04 E Tense review 2025 016

It’s easy to guide down a set of right-left sweeps; just don’t expect much excitement.

The steering is precise enough for casual driving, but there’s lots of dead weight at the centre and its absence of feedback makes it feel very remote.

Road roar isn't too invasive but there's a bit too much wind whistle on the motorway.
Grip is acceptable and body lean becomes excessive only if you push beyond reason.

It's generally comfortable and deals with long-wave undulations well, but it never feels completely settled. There’s a noticeable fuss and fidget, particularly at higher speeds.

Present the No4 with a harsh pothole and it struggles to iron these out competently. It’s by no means uncomfortable, and at a cruise it’s pretty relaxed.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

DS n04 E Tense review 2025 001

Pricing starts at £36,995 for the entry-level Pallas model, which gets dual-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control, while the £39,160 Pallas+ gets the all-important heat pump and keyless entry.

Our test car was in range-topping Étoile trim, which gets a 360deg camera and Alcantara trim for £41,860. That makes it dearer than rivals like the Born and Renault Megane, which undercut it while offering a similar range. 

The No4 can officially travel up to 279 miles on a charge, but on my 80-mile test route around sunny Porto, it achieved 3.6mpkWh, which translates to a real-world range of just 209 miles – a sizeable shortfall. 

VERDICT

DS n04 E Tense review 2025 017

Style seems to outweigh substance here. Despite being comfortable, relaxing and easy to drive, the No4 E-Tense feels like a missed opportunity that is unlikely to challenge key rivals from Germany.

Of course, elements of the car live up to its premium billing: the interior has genuine upmarket appeal and it feels like the sort of car that you could make easy progress in should you cover long distances. 

However, this isn't enough to overlook the No4 E-Tense's clear shortcomings. If it had been priced more competitively against its rivals, it might have made a stronger case for itself. 

But ambitious pricing coupled with a poor range and efficiency and substandard cabin ergonomics mean the No4 E-Tense probably won't be the sales hit DS was hoping for. 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

