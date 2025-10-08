The rollout of Jaecoo (sibling to Omoda, both export-only brands of Chinese conglomerate Chery) continues with the Jaecoo 5, a relatively compact crossover of the sort you find quite a lot these days.

The electric E5 (and a petrol variant called simply the 5) sit on the same platform as the larger Jaecoo 7, already on sale, as well as Omoda and Chery models various.

Jaecoo is supposed to be the active, outdoorsy brand; Omoda is meant to be a bit more sleek and urban; while Chery is the own-brand brown bread of the trio. There are other brands elsewhere in the world.