Volvo considering EX30 sales ramp-up outside of EU as tariffs hit

Incoming European Union import tariff rises mean Volvo is considering shifting supply of its Chinese-built EX30 to non-EU markets, such as the UK, while it readies its Belgium factory to take over local market production early next year.

The crossover is currently the third best-selling electric car in Europe behind the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y but is currently manufactured in a plant run by parent firm Geely in Zhangjiakou, China. That means it is set to be hit by EU tariffs on EVs imported from China from 31 October onwards.

To avoid the tariffs, Volvo has already confirmed that it will start production of the EX30 at its factory in Ghent, Belgium, where the EX40 is currently made.