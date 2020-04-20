The top fastest-accelerating cars in the world 2020

The world’s fastest-accelerating cars come in all shapes and sizes. From petrol to hybrid to electric, bare-bones sports cars to ludicrous saloons, they all show that there’s not a single formula for sub-three-second sprints to 60mph.
This list is based on manufacturers’ official claimed times, and only includes production cars. Modified models and track-only machines don’t make the grade. No one-foot rollout acceleration runs, either. Didn’t manage less than three seconds? Then you aren’t on this list.
And what about those outlandish claims by up and coming hypercars, especially those of an electric persuasion? We haven’t included cars that have yet to go on sale, but we’ve listed some potential record-breakers after our top ten countdown.
9. Ferrari F8 Tributo, McLaren 620R, Lamborghini Huracán Evo - 2.9s to 62mph
Breaking the three second barrier is no mean feat, and yet multiple cars can now claim to achieve it. McLaren’s 620R is effectively a road-legal version of the company’s 570S GT4 race car, with weight reduction and a major aerodynamics package as well as a power boost to 612bhp. Ferrari and Lamborghini, meanwhile, achieve the same time with their ‘mainstream’ supercars, the F8 Tribute and Huracán Evo.
Join the debate
Cobnapint
For the purposes of true comparison
275not599
100ths of a second don't help
BigZoot
These things matter...
Wanos
0-60 is irrelevent
289
@Wanos
Autocar, when ARE you going to run a road test of this car?
To my knowledge you have never tested an Ultima, despite Sutcliffe testing a series of Kit cars a year or so ago.
jmd67
AGREE 100% ON ULTIMA
I also agree that 100mph should be the new 60 or even 200kph (124 or so mph). 60 is limited almost entirely to traction off the line at this power level.
LP in Brighton
Agreed, it's irrelevant for these cars.
NoPasaran
Blablabla...
Bob Cholmondeley
Autocar wrote:
Howe many tonnes will it weigh?
mpls
The only car i think is out
It's a saloon car ad I'm willing to bet it can't go round a racing track faster than anything below it in he top 10. What I'm getting at is that for a saloon car 5-7 secs is fast enough ( probably too fast). It;s ony a matter of time for the day to hear when some driver of a tesla S kills are injures someone because they can't handle the power and lose control..perhaps also to do with th weight and non sport setup of the car. I'm sure speed safety advocates are shocked about the way tesla promotes speed and accesleration blatantly
Pages
Add your comment