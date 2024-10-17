The best cheap electric cars you would actually want to own

A few years ago, the term 'cheap electric car’ often seemed contradictory.
Electric motoring certainly wasn't available to the masses overnight. List prices were too high, driving ranges too paltry and, frankly, they just weren't worth the cash.
Now, though, EVs are becoming more affordable and accessible. Fully equipped EVs can now be had for under £25,000, and while that might be too expensive for many drivers, it's a step in the right direction.
You may have spotted our list of the cheapest EVs in the UK, which ranks models simply based on price. You can buy a Citroën Ami for under £10,000, for example, but you probably don’t want to.
This list, on the other hand, ranks the EVs that we would actually recommend, all with prices below £40,000.
We reckon the Cupra Born is the best of the bunch, and you can read on to find out why.
Best for: handling
Despite being effectively a Volkswagen ID 3 Sport, Cupra’s take on the electric Golf-sized hatchback has slowly become a firm Autocar favourite.
It offers an enticing blend of practicality, driving fun and efficiency, capitalising on its rear-wheel-drive platform in a way the technically similar Volkswagen ID 3 doesn’t.
It's also nimble and intuitive and features a subtly throttle-adjustable handling. But what makes the Born special is that it doesn’t sacrifice ride comfort, noise isolation or energy efficiency in the pursuit of being the sporty one. It’s very good at all of those other things too.
It’s due for a mechanical revision soon that will bring a more powerful and efficient motor and a new multimedia system. The latter is one of the few weak points of the Cupra Born, so it might be worth waiting for the updated model. On the other hand, there are currently some great finance deals available as Cupra tries to shift its stock of pre-update cars. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting a very rounded EV.
Read our Cupra Born review
Total Cost of Ownership of EVs is already way lower than fossil cars and purchase price parity between new EVs and fossil cars is near. (Why do you think the EU wants to put import tarrifs on Chinese EVs? Because they will undercut European cars and European car makers will suffer.) But buyers want cheaper EVs and they will arrive anyway. If you want to worry about the cost of something, think about how all the used internal combustion cars will drop in value once new EVs are cheaper to buy than new petrol and diesel cars. Oh and don't forget that 80% of the petrol you pour into a petrol car is wasted energy anyway. It just causes a lot of pointless heat.
Firstly, 40k is not considered 'cheap' and never has been, but I guess that was the only way you could get enough vehicles on the list to make the article work. And secondly, you really wouldn't want to own or buy most of these EV's.