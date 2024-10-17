The best cheap electric cars you would actually want to own

A few years ago, the term 'cheap electric car’ often seemed contradictory.

Electric motoring certainly wasn't available to the masses overnight. List prices were too high, driving ranges too paltry and, frankly, they just weren't worth the cash.

Now, though, EVs are becoming more affordable and accessible. Fully equipped EVs can now be had for under £25,000, and while that might be too expensive for many drivers, it's a step in the right direction.

You may have spotted our list of the cheapest EVs in the UK, which ranks models simply based on price. You can buy a Citroën Ami for under £10,000, for example, but you probably don’t want to.

This list, on the other hand, ranks the EVs that we would actually recommend, all with prices below £40,000.

We reckon the Cupra Born is the best of the bunch, and you can read on to find out why.