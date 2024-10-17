BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
Currently reading: The best cheap electric cars you would actually want to own
The best cheap electric cars you would actually want to own

EVs remain pricier than ICE equivalents, but there are more options at the affordable end of the market than ever

Jack Warrick
News
7 mins read
17 October 2024

A few years ago, the term 'cheap electric car’ often seemed contradictory. 

Electric motoring certainly wasn't available to the masses overnight. List prices were too high, driving ranges too paltry and, frankly, they just weren't worth the cash. 

Now, though, EVs are becoming more affordable and accessible. Fully equipped EVs can now be had for under £25,000, and while that might be too expensive for many drivers, it's a step in the right direction. 

Autocar Electric

View all electric car news, advice and reviews

You may have spotted our list of the cheapest EVs in the UK, which ranks models simply based on price. You can buy a Citroën Ami for under £10,000, for example, but you probably don’t want to.

This list, on the other hand, ranks the EVs that we would actually recommend, all with prices below £40,000. 

We reckon the Cupra Born is the best of the bunch, and you can read on to find out why. 

1. Cupra Born

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: handling

Despite being effectively a Volkswagen ID 3 Sport, Cupra’s take on the electric Golf-sized hatchback has slowly become a firm Autocar favourite.

It offers an enticing blend of practicality, driving fun and efficiency, capitalising on its rear-wheel-drive platform in a way the technically similar Volkswagen ID 3 doesn’t.

It's also nimble and intuitive and features a subtly throttle-adjustable handling. But what makes the Born special is that it doesn’t sacrifice ride comfort, noise isolation or energy efficiency in the pursuit of being the sporty one. It’s very good at all of those other things too.

It’s due for a mechanical revision soon that will bring a more powerful and efficient motor and a new multimedia system. The latter is one of the few weak points of the Cupra Born, so it might be worth waiting for the updated model. On the other hand, there are currently some great finance deals available as Cupra tries to shift its stock of pre-update cars. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting a very rounded EV.

Car review
cupra born

Cupra Born

Cupra’s first EV looks rather like a Volkswagen ID 3. Is the difference in the driving?

2. Hyundai Kona Electric

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: comfort

Hyundai’s smallest EV was the runner-up in the same EV mega-test that the Cupra won. If boot space features higher on your list of priorities than driver engagement, it might just be your winner.

Because while it is the Korean car maker’s smallest EV, it has grown substantially compared with its predecessor, giving very generous rear passenger and luggage space.

Its easy-going nature appeals as well: it rides softly and has comfortable seats while its silver-button-heavy dashboard seems to welcome you into the cool warmth of an early-2000s DVD player.

Being less reliant on screens than most of its rivals means it’s easy to use. With a relatively large battery and good efficiency, its official range nudges 300 miles too.

3. MG 4 EV

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: range

Since MG's relaunch under the ownership of the Chinese giant SAIC, it has always played the budget end of the market. With the MG 4, it still does, but with a car that is genuinely impressive in its own right.

Being a physically smaller car than the previous two, it’s not quite as spacious, but not by much. Its rear-drive layout lets it serve up some real handling thrills while its soft but controlled ride means it’s well suited to rough British roads.

It has a very competitive range and charging figures too. Even entry-level models offer around 218 miles of range on mixed driving, while extended-range models are capable of around 323 miles. 

If that's not enough, there's a bonkers-fast 429bhp XPower model, but the standard car is better to drive day-to-day. 

You can see some of the cost savings in the low-grade interior materials and slightly haphazard infotainment and driver assistance features, but none of it is egregious enough to seriously detract from how much value for money the MG 4 offers.

4. Citroën ë-C3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: character

The Citroën ë-C3 costs just £21,990 and it doesn’t even come out of China. Well, not all of it anyway.

In fact, there will be a sub-£20,000 version, but its 124-mile official range is pretty borderline.

Your £21,990 buys you a fairly small car that is proudly built to a cost but still with the goal of not being compromised or feeling cheap. The 201-mile range from its LFP battery is very usable and the interior has a good amount of charm and plushness to it.

The wider test team has yet to give its full verdict in the UK on Citroën’s new budget EV, but impressions from the international launch were very positive indeed.

5. Vauxhall Corsa Electric

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: value

A recent facelift brought a bigger battery, more power and a longer range to the electric version of Vauxhall’s long-running supermini.

But that’s not the version we’re recommending here, because it’s tied to pricey trim levels. Instead, Vauxhall is doing some very enticing deals on the entry-level Corsa Electric with the smaller battery.

A total of 221 miles from a charge is still pretty impressive for a supermini that retails for £26,895. The entry-level You trim is fairly bare-bones, but that might be all you need.

The Vauxhall Corsa Electric isn’t the roomiest in its class, or the most fun, or the most luxurious, but it is easy to drive, solid and mostly free of quirks.

6. Kia Niro EV

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: practicality

Like the Hyundai Kona Electric further up this list, but wish it looked less weird and more like a hatchback? Kia is here for you.

Mechanically, the Kia Niro EV is very closely related to the Kona, so it offers very similar vital statistics. They ride a bit more firmly and handle a touch more directly, but there isn’t a huge amount in it.

We find the user interface a little fiddlier than on the Hyundai, and Kia’s finance deals tend to be a bit more expensive but Kia’s EVs are still excellent choices.

Compared with some of the other options here, the Kia is a little bit plain, and also on the expensive side, but still very recommendable.

7. Mini Cooper E

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: style

If you’re looking for something roomy and family-friendly, you can just skip this one. Like all Mini hatchbacks, the Cooper E is still relatively mini in size, but you’ll fall for it because of the style and the driver engagement.

While the original Mini Electric was based on the petrol version, but with a small battery shoehorned in, this new one was developed from the outset as an EV and has no mechanicals in common with the petrol version.

That allows a bigger battery, with 36.6kWh in the Cooper E and 49.2kWh in the Cooper SE. The latter is rated for a very decent 249 miles. More than that, though, it’s a style statement and one of the more entertaining EVs on the market.

8. Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Build quality

The Renault Mégane is another stylish electric hatchback, one that really stands out from the crowd, but it’s a size bigger than the Mini. It’s still a bit smaller and less practical than the Cupra Born or Hyundai Kona, though.

For that, it feels a cut above some of the other options here when it comes to interior quality and ambience. Its Google-based multimedia system is also a major plus for how easy to use it is.

Renault also sticks to physical controls for climate functions. While the Renault is far from the most sporting option here, it is quiet at speed and rides well.

Pricing and range revisions since launch have made the Mégane one of the more affordable family hatchbacks too. For its size, it could be more practical, it’s not the most efficient and its slightly nervous steering isn’t to all tastes.

9. Fiat 500e

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: city driving

The electric Fiat 500 has very little in common with its ancestor, the 1950s icon that brought motoring to the Italian masses. Given its size, it’s not even that cheap. 

It looks fantastic and drives pretty well, too. While the ride is bouncy, the 500e is perfectly capable of motorway driving, and it’s a lot of fun zipping through narrow country lanes that would make you slow down in a bigger car. B

Being small and relatively light, it’s efficient too, which keeps running costs low. We also like its user-friendly multimedia system and good selection of physical controls.

10. Tesla Model 3 RWD

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: performance

Just sneaking into this list is the Tesla Model 3 because it makes so much sense on paper. Yes, at £39,990 it’s one of the more expensive choices here, but that does buy you a BMW 3 Series-sized saloon with very generous interior space.

When it comes to EV drivetrain efficiency, no one can touch Tesla. A Model 3 can manage a genuine 4.0mpkWh. If that sounds boring, it starts a powerful virtuous circle: Teslas get better range than rivals but with a smaller battery.

That takes less time to charge than a big one, and the physical space it saves can go to passengers and cargo. A small battery weighs less, which itself improves efficiency further and helps with the Model 3’s immediate handling and zippy performance.

The Tesla doesn’t come higher up this list because it’s very divisive. While some people will find Tesla’s way of doing things absolutely fine, others simply can’t live with the extremely screen-dependent user interface, the lack of indicator stalks, the poorly tuned driver assistance features, the always-on one-pedal driving and the litany of other quirks.

FAQs

What is an electric car?

Electric cars, often shortened to 'EVs', are cars powered solely by electric power. They do not have any sort of internal combustion assistance, unlike hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Electric cars can be charged at home using a home charger, or at faster public charging units. 

What are the downsides of cheap electric cars?

Despite commanding lower list prices, the cheapest electric cars do have some drawbacks. Many entry-level cars have poorer specifications, meaning they have fewer desirable features. Others will lose significant value after the first year due to high depreciation.  But the biggest drawback is often the a lower driving range than their more expensive counterparts. Thankfully, the tide is beginning to turn in this regard. Many cheaper electric options offer in excess of 300 miles of range on a single charge - more than enough for most journeys. That said, though, you'll struggle to find that sort of range for less than £25,000. For now, at least...

What should I look for when buying a cheap electric car?

Aside from the price tag, the key aspects you should take notice of when buying a cheap electric car are equipment levels, driving range and deals or discounts.  Equipment and specification levels are. Some EVs are bloated with features drivers will use maybe once or twice throughout their ownership of the car, and sacrificing them can save you a few quid here and there. Other models can see some pretty hefty price differences when fitted with certain equipment, so it's important to do your research.  Range is vital. Some cheap electric cars are fitted with much smaller batteries than others, which means you'll travel less distance before needing to recharge. Some cars, such as the MG 4, has different battery sizes throughout its model range, with longer-range models costing more. 

Where is best to drive a cheaper electric car?

As the cheapest electric cars often offer less driving range than more expensive, premium options, they are best driven in cities or more urban environments. Thankfully, as cars in this bracket are often smaller, lighter and more aerodynamic than more expensive, boxier SUVs, they can be incredibly efficient.  The Cupra Born, MG 4 and Vauxhall Corsa are particularly efficient and excellent to drive around town, and you could see as high as 6.5 miles per kWh when driven carefully.  Other cars, including the Tesla Model 3, Cupra Born and Kia Niro EV are excellent on faster roads, thanks to their more powerful powertrains. Here, you can expect anywhere between 4.0 and 5.0mpkWh when driven on quicker b-roads.  In short, cheaper electric cars can be driven exactly the same way as more expensive options. They can even take you further, in the right circumstances.
Join the debate

Comments
15
Add a comment…
HiPo 289 18 June 2024

Total Cost of Ownership of EVs is already way lower than fossil cars and purchase price parity between new EVs and fossil cars is near. (Why do you think the EU wants to put import tarrifs on Chinese EVs?  Because they will undercut European cars and European car makers will suffer.)  But buyers want cheaper EVs and they will arrive anyway.  If you want to worry about the cost of something, think about how all the used internal combustion cars will drop in value once new EVs are cheaper to buy than new petrol and diesel cars.  Oh and don't forget that 80% of the petrol you pour into a petrol car is wasted energy anyway.  It just causes a lot of pointless heat. 

Boris9119 11 June 2024

Firstly, 40k is not considered 'cheap' and never has been, but I guess that was the only way you could get enough vehicles on the list to make the article work. And secondly, you really wouldn't want to own or buy most of these EV's. 

Marc 11 June 2024
Why wouldn't I?
Supermario 10 June 2024
So cheap indeed. Except for a Tesla which you can buy for about £25k in the US or in China, none of these are worth looking at.
Marc 11 June 2024
Thankfully I'm not in China or the US, so I guess I'll have to put up with paying 40k instead.

