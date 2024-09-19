BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best used hatchbacks - driven, ranked and rated

If you find the VW Golf a bit 'straight down the middle' these classy used hatchbacks offer a strong alternative
Sam Phillips
News
4 mins read
19 September 2024

The usual recommendation for someone looking to buy a refined, comfortable and family-friendly used hatchback is the Volkswagen Golf.

The long-standing people’s car has been the go-to for families for years, hence why they're regularly seen on Britain's roads. But what do you buy if you don’t want the Golf?

Pleasingly there are swathes of hatchbacks available today that can match up to Wolfsburg's offering. Most cover the basics of practicality, spaciousness, frugality and versatility right; others go further by offering exceptional value for money thanks to strong levels of standard kit. 

Some go as far to offer the keen drivers among us genuine driver appeal, with finely tuned chassis affording excellent handling dynamics and ride quality. We consider the Ford Focus to be the best of the lot as it covers all of these bases.

The hatchback is, even in an automotive landscape dominated by SUVs and electric cars, the true all-rounder. And as a used car, it's even more enticing. 

With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best used hatchbacks you can buy today.

1. Ford Focus

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Overall ability

Our choice: Ford Focus 1.5 Ecoboost Titanium

For all-round appeal the Focus is hard to beat. The Mk4 may be a bit plain inside, but it’s the driving experience that appeals most: it can out-handle just about every other in its class.

And there are plenty of petrol and diesel options to choose from.

Read our Ford Focus review

Read our review

Car review
Ford Focus ST-line X 2019 road test review - hero front

Ford Focus

Focus retains its position as the best-in-class to drive – spec dependent – while adding extra space, functionality and connectivity

Read our review
2. Audi A3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Badge appeal

Our choice: Audi A3 Sportback 1.8 TFSI S Line

The Mk3 A3 is a cut above its VW Golf sibling, being plusher and more refined, and its interior is pretty much perfect.

Sporty S Line cars look more swish but have a firmer ride, so try before you buy.

Read our Audi A3 review

3. Skoda Octavia

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Space

Our choice: Skoda Octavia 1.5 SE L

Refined, well made, decent to drive and class-leading spaciousness, the Mk3 Octavia is a robust and dependable hatchback that’s ideal for both long motorway journeys and urban jaunts.

Read our Skoda Octavia review

4. Mazda 3

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Simplicity

Our choice: Mazda 3 2.0 Skyactiv-G MHEV SE-L Lux

This is a compelling choice, not least for its external beauty and classy, button-filled interior. We would go for the regular 2.0-litre atmo petrol (not the novel X version, which adds complexity in return for very little extra MPG) in one of the lower trims, seeing as they are well equipped and avoid ride-ruining big wheels.

Read our Mazda 3 review

5. BMW 1 Series

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Posh interiors

Our choice: BMW 118i M Sport

There is a lot to like about the third-generation 1 Series. It’s roomy inside and has heaps of usable standard technology, plus it rides and handles with more composure than the older model, despite the switch from rear- to front-wheel drive.

Those looks are controversial, but it’s nevertheless one of the most complete premium hatchbacks you can buy.

Read our BMW 1 Series review

6. Mercedes A-Class

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: A show-stopping interior

Our choice: Mercedes A180 AMG Line

With its materially rich cabin, tech-laden interior and dynamic handling, the Mk4 A-Class is a solid used buy. Plump for a smarter-looking facelifted car if you can. 

Read our Mercedes A-Class review

7. Honda Civic

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Big car sophistication wrapped in a hatchback shell

Our choice: Honda Civic 1.0 EX

The Mk10 Civic’s looks were certainly radical, but that didn’t stop it from being a practical hatchback with big car sophistication on the road and a not insignificant dose of sportiness to its drive.

It has proven very tough, too, and even mid-level versions were well kitted out, with the EX model going so far as to include adaptive dampers.

Read our Honda Civic review

8. Kia Ceed

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Long warranties

Our choice: Kia Ceed 1.6 Eco 2

Comfortable and easy to drive, the Mk3 Ceed is every bit as good as some of its better-known rivals – and then there’s Kia’s seven-year warranty. 

Read our Kia Ceed review

9. Vauxhall Astra

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Value

Our choice: Vauxhall Astra 1.4 SRi VX-Line

Priced from as little as £2500, the Mk7 Astra is a bargain these days. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol offers enough real-world performance and economy. The car would hold even greater appeal if it were a bit more dynamic and felt a little less ordinary to travel in, though.

Read our Vauxhall Astra review

10. Seat Leon

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: A touch of flair

Our choice: Seat Leon 1.5 TSI Evo FR

The last Mk3 Leons are the best, benefiting from the Volkswagen Group’s newer and more refined 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Overall, this is a solid hatchback that rides and handles well and looks really smart – especially in sporty FR trim, which features all the desirable mod cons, including sat-nav and Apple CarPlay.

Read our Seat Leon review

11. Renault Megane

6
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Technology

Our choice: Renault Megane 1.5 Blue dCi Iconic

While the Mk4 Mégane lacks a bit of substance in the chassis and powertrain departments, it’s decent to ride around in, thanks to its solid and appealing interior. There’s plenty of standard technology inside, too.

Read our Renault Megane review

12. Citroën C4

6
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Comfort

Our choice: Citroen C4 1.2 Puretech Shine

It doesn’t get top marks for practicality or interior space, nor indeed driver appeal, but no rival rides in such a soft fashion as the good-looking Mk3 C4. Used prices are appealing, too.

Read our Citroën C4 review

13. Nissan Leaf

6
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Zero-emission driving 

Our choice: Nissan Leaf e+ 62kWh Tekna

You don’t need an actual engine to have a true all-rounder. A used Mk2 Leaf with the bigger battery (the e+) is a fine electric alternative that’s spacious and well equipped, with a 239-mile range.

Read our Nissan Leaf review

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and fiirst drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in electric cars, new car news, microbility and classic cars. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

