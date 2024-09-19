The usual recommendation for someone looking to buy a refined, comfortable and family-friendly used hatchback is the Volkswagen Golf.

The long-standing people’s car has been the go-to for families for years, hence why they're regularly seen on Britain's roads. But what do you buy if you don’t want the Golf?

Pleasingly there are swathes of hatchbacks available today that can match up to Wolfsburg's offering. Most cover the basics of practicality, spaciousness, frugality and versatility right; others go further by offering exceptional value for money thanks to strong levels of standard kit.

Some go as far to offer the keen drivers among us genuine driver appeal, with finely tuned chassis affording excellent handling dynamics and ride quality. We consider the Ford Focus to be the best of the lot as it covers all of these bases.

The hatchback is, even in an automotive landscape dominated by SUVs and electric cars, the true all-rounder. And as a used car, it's even more enticing.

With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best used hatchbacks you can buy today.