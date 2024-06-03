Everyone loves a bargain. Whether it’s a ‘buy one get one free’ supermarket offer, a closing-down sale, unearthing a hidden gem in an antique shop, or finding some of the best used cars on the market today, the thrill of beating the system is hard to top, and all the more so in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

It’s no different when buying something second-hand – and the good news is that, following a few years of sticky new car supply chains forcing up the values of second-hand stock, prices are finally starting to drop.

As a result, there are some real steals to be found when scouring the showrooms or combing through the classifieds. To give you a taste of what’s possible, we’ve picked out the best candidates from a number of popular sectors including supercars, hot hatches, estates, super-saloons and convertibles.

Each have a number things in common: they cost at least half as much as they did when new, and they're tailored toward the thrill-seeking enthusiast. They also have their own unique selling point to help them stand out from other bits of metal in the car park, can be bought with less than 50,000 miles, are compliant in a low-emissions zones and aren't powered solely by electricity.

The best used cars for enthusiasts